Edge Delta and Snowflake bring novel approach to solve a growing problem in Security and DevOps

Multifaceted issues with data analytics include costs, visibility, privacy, security, and scalability. Derived from these are both financial and technological complexities that make managing and optimizing an enterprise infrastructure an incredibly difficult task, even before the relentless growth of machine data is added to the equation. This is the paradox that Security and DevOps teams currently deal with on a daily basis. Previous solutions are far from ideal and trade-offs are prevalent with some data sets becoming neglected and others dropped inaccessible into cold storage. Organizations have a need to continue to progress and are at a breaking point.

Edge Delta and Snowflake saw these challenges within customer environments and have partnered to bring forward an innovative new approach. Their offering is considered the best of both worlds. Visibility, privacy, security and speed with Edge Delta's federated learning up front, connected with the infinite scalability of Snowflake's cloud data platform. Using this modern strategy, no longer do customers have to pick and choose which subsets of data to enable real-time monitoring and security alerting, they can analyze that data 100X faster, and do so with an improved privacy and security posture.

"The exponential growth of data is a challenge within any organization. In my experience, understanding the nuances and limitations of the various solutions in the market was always important to achieve incremental improvements. The integration between Edge Delta and Snowflake is a new approach that has the potential to fundamentally remove limitations, opening up a whole new set of possibilities." -Amit Mathur, VP of Product Engineering, Sinclair Digital

"Innovative vendors like Edge Delta are stepping up to help security and DevOps teams realize their full potential with data platforms like Snowflake. While machine learning has seemed like an empty promise to many InfoSec practitioners, now we are seeing results from AI concepts like federated learning applied to real problems like fast alerting and eliminating visibility gaps with security data lakes." -Omer Singer, Head of Cyber Security Strategy, Snowflake

"For years we have been hearing from customers that Snowflake is head and shoulders above alternative platforms and integrating the real-time federated learning capabilities of Edge Delta is a huge win for our mutual customers. In the end, we're here to tackle the toughest data problems and the overwhelmingly positive feedback is allowing us to accelerate." -Ozan Unlu, CEO, Edge Delta

About Edge Delta

Edge Delta has a novel approach to modern data analytics - federated learning to analyze logs, metrics, and network data. Utilizing data science concepts closest to where the data is created, Edge Delta intelligently pre-processes data before centralizing, allowing the technology to escape the constraints and architectural limitations of traditional systems. This unlocks unlimited data analysis, resulting in complete visibility, higher levels of privacy and security, and orders of magnitude faster alerting and automation. More information at EdgeDelta.com

About Snowflake

Snowflake's cloud data platform shatters the barriers that have prevented organizations of all sizes from unleashing the true value from their data. More than 2,000 customers deploy Snowflake to advance their businesses beyond what was once possible by deriving all the insights from all their data by all their business users. Snowflake equips organizations with a single, integrated platform that offers the data warehouse built for the cloud; instant, secure and governed access to their entire network of data; and a core architecture to enable many types of data workloads, including a single platform for developing modern data applications. Snowflake: Data without limits. Find out more at Snowflake.com.

SOURCE Edge Delta

Related Links

https://edgedelta.com/

