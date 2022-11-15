Edge Delta Introduces Free Edition Rich in Features, Time-to-Value

Leading Observability Tools Provider Now Gives Developer and Operations Teams a Free Edition to Monitor and Quickly Troubleshoot All Their Applications and Services Running in Kubernetes

SEATTLE, Nov. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Edge Delta , a leading observability tools provider, announced today the launch of a free version of its innovative product. Edge Delta Free Edition provides an intelligent and highly automated monitoring and troubleshooting experience for applications and services running in Kubernetes.

"Developers want two main things from their observability tools - an easy and credible way to check the health of their services; and a quick and seamless way to troubleshoot any issues that arise," says Ozan Unlu, CEO and Founder, Edge Delta. "Traditional observability tools weren't built to prioritize the developer experience, requiring a lot of time and effort that takes developers away from building great software. We want to give this valuable time back to them by providing an elegant and free solution for monitoring and troubleshooting applications running in Kubernetes environments."

Edge Delta's Free Edition offers tremendous time-to-value in a few ways. It can be deployed in a manner of minutes, and is optimized for monitoring dynamic and distributed Kubernetes environments. Moreover, it automates many of the repetitive manual tasks associated with monitoring and observability, so engineers can spend more time on their core tasks. Lastly, it detects 'unknown unknowns,' or anomalies and issues an organization hasn't built rules or logic to catch, which are the most frequent source of outages.

Edge Delta Free Edition is ideal for smaller, resource-limited development teams, offering many of the same core benefits as the company's enterprise platform including:

Automate Manual Toil : Edge Delta Free Edition adapts to every deployment, so developers can ensure right away each service is working as intended, without spending cycles configuring or updating logic, alerts, and dashboards. This feature is particularly beneficial to development teams that are practicing continuous delivery, enabling observability tooling to keep up with the pace of modern software delivery.

: Edge Delta Free Edition adapts to every deployment, so developers can ensure right away each service is working as intended, without spending cycles configuring or updating logic, alerts, and dashboards. This feature is particularly beneficial to development teams that are practicing continuous delivery, enabling observability tooling to keep up with the pace of modern software delivery. Reduce the Noise of Log Data : Log data can be very noisy, and it's unrealistic to expect developers to sift through huge volumes of raw log data to find what they need. Edge Delta Free Edition helps developers make sense of these datasets, automatically running analytics on all log data as soon as it's created, surfacing insights through intuitive, out-of-the-box dashboards. Operations teams can leverage the Kubernetes Overview to visualize the health of Kubernetes resources and drill into components for investigation.

: Log data can be very noisy, and it's unrealistic to expect developers to sift through huge volumes of raw log data to find what they need. Edge Delta Free Edition helps developers make sense of these datasets, automatically running analytics on all log data as soon as it's created, surfacing insights through intuitive, out-of-the-box dashboards. Operations teams can leverage the Kubernetes Overview to visualize the health of Kubernetes resources and drill into components for investigation. Detect and Quickly Troubleshoot Every Issue: Previously, when an anomaly was detected, developers and operations teams would have to sift through loglines to troubleshoot issues. With Edge Delta Free Edition, organizations can now automatically detect every anomaly – even unknown problems or issues they haven't built rules to catch. When the platform detects an anomaly, it surfaces the raw data contributing to the alert and the components that are affected. This makes it easy for teams to understand the root cause, saving hours in troubleshooting times.

Edge Delta's Free Edition is available immediately from the Edge Delta website . It is completely free to ingest up to 10 GB per day of log data and supports up to 10 nodes. Currently, the product is available for Kubernetes with plans to support other data sources at a later date.

About Edge Delta

Edge Delta takes a modern approach to observability and gives development and operations teams the ability to understand and control observability data, simplify log management and speed up troubleshooting. Organizations now have access to limitless analytics and unparalleled visibility leading to significant operational efficiencies and predictability that was previously not possible.

