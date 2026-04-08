Strategic move accelerates market adoption of AI Teammates and Agentic-First Observability

SEATTLE, Apr. 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Edge Delta, the observability platform redefining enterprise operations through AI Teammates that see, think, and act across your entire data infrastructure, today announced that its flagship Telemetry Pipelines product is now free to use at any scale, with no per-GB licensing cost. Effective immediately, any organization can deploy Edge Delta Telemetry Pipelines as-needed, paying only for the data they store within the Edge Delta observability platform. This landmark decision removes financial and technical barriers to entry, giving teams across the globe the freedom and control to route, transform, and control their telemetry data with far fewer constraints.

A Bold Move Powered by a Bigger Vision

Edge Delta Makes All Telemetry Pipelines Data Throughput Limitless and Free for All Customers Post this

Edge Delta's decision to widely offer Telemetry Pipelines is a deliberate, forward-looking strategy - one rooted in an all-in approach to the AI Era. The company's newest product, AI Teammates, is its perspective on the future of Observability in the AI Era, validated by rapidly growing market demand. Since its introduction, these agents are fundamentally changing how engineering teams detect, investigate, and resolve issues in their systems. AI Teammates surface alerts but also act as an autonomous team to reduce noise, reason through complex events, and collaborate to take intelligent action in real time.

With AI Teammates driving a new chapter of growth, Edge Delta is seizing the opportunity to make the onboarding journey for new and existing customers as seamless as possible. Telemetry Pipelines not only optimize logs, metrics, traces, and events, but also serve as the natural on-ramp - a powerful, production-grade data routing layer that now does not charge you to use your own data. Customers benefit from unified pipeline management with a new easy and effortless connector onboarding, and can step directly into the future of agentic observability when they're ready.

Leadership Perspective

"The telemetry pipeline market is crowded, manual, and largely unintelligent. Cribl, OpenTelemetry, Bindplane, Databahn, Fluent, and Vector require significant engineering effort to deploy and maintain, yet at the end of the day still deliver little more than moving data. Today, Edge Delta Telemetry Pipelines is now free at any scale. No throughput limits. No per-GB fees. Any organization can route, transform, and control unlimited telemetry volume at no cost. This is a deliberate strategic decision, not a promotional one. The demand signal around Edge Delta AI Teammates has been clear: enterprises are ready for observability that thinks and acts, not just collects and displays. Making pipelines free removes the last barrier to experiencing that firsthand. Operations teams have watched AI transform developer workflows for years now. Edge Delta AI Teammates bring that same capability to the people running production infrastructure. The path is now frictionless." - Ozan Unlu, Founder & CEO, Edge Delta

What This Means for Customers

The new pricing model is elegantly simple: All data throughput even at the petabyte levels with Telemetry Pipelines is free. Offered to all new customers, this new model bills primarily on two components: the volume of data stored within the Edge Delta observability platform, and the AI tokens consumed - supported with a transparent and flexible credits-based system. There are no seat fees, no throughput tiers, and no hidden charges tied to pipeline usage. Whether a company is processing one gigabyte a day or multiple petabytes, data processed through the pipeline layer costs nothing.

This is a transformational moment for engineering and platform teams who have historically been forced to choose between cost and capability when managing their telemetry infrastructure. Edge Delta eliminates that tradeoff entirely. Teams can now route logs, metrics, and traces with full flexibility, optimizing streams and reducing noise before data ever hits premium or object storage.

Why Edge Delta AI Teammates Are the Future of Observability

Edge Delta AI Teammates represent a fundamental rethinking of what observability intelligence can and should be. Most AI tools in the infrastructure space are reactive - they wait for a human to ask a question, run a query, or acknowledge an alert before they engage. AI Teammates operate on an entirely different principle: the multi-agent team is always on, always reasoning, and always working. The moment an anomaly or signal appears anywhere in a customer's production environment, AI Teammates are already investigating - no alert acknowledgement, no manual query, no button clicking. The investigation starts itself. Correlating logs, metrics, and traces across the full stack, forming hypotheses, ruling out false positives, and surfacing root causes with the speed and depth that no human on-call rotation can match at 3am.

What makes this possible is Edge Delta's unique architectural advantage: Telemetry Pipelines sit upstream continuously filtering noise, enriching context, and elevating signal quality before data ever reaches the index. When AI Teammates engage, they're already working from a clean, high-fidelity telemetry picture - not the raw, noisy firehose which most observability platforms force their AI to reason on top of. AI Teammates also work together across everything from a log that came from upstream to a recent event from GitHub to accessing a custom MCP server. That breadth of visibility, combined with historical baselines, understanding of statistical deviations, agentic context and memories, and the depth of an agentic team reasoning and collaborating, is what allows them to act with a level of confidence and accuracy that transforms how engineering teams operate.

The impact is measurable and immediate: faster mean time to resolution, significantly lower noise ratios resulting in fewer escalations, dramatically reduced on-call burden, and engineering teams that spend their hours building rather than firefighting. And because investigations begin the moment a signal surfaces, not the moment someone notices it, the gap between an incident starting and a team responding shrinks to near zero. Edge Delta is built to scale with your ambitions as you run and scale high velocity production environments. For organizations ready to move beyond manual queries, dashboards and alerts and into a world where their observability platform thinks, reasons, and acts on their behalf, Edge Delta AI Teammates are ready for production.

About Edge Delta

Edge Delta is a next-generation observability platform that takes an Agentic-First approach. Headquartered in Seattle, WA, Edge Delta helps engineering teams at some of the world's most demanding organizations manage, understand, and act on their infrastructure data at any scale. Learn more at www.edgedelta.com.

SOURCE Edge Delta