Edge Delta Observability Platform Has Achieved SOC 2 Type 2 Compliance

Platform Features the Infrastructure, Tools and Processes to Protect Sensitive Information

SEATTLE , July 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Edge Delta , a leading observability platform that analyzes and extracts data insights using distributed stream processing and federated machine learning, today announced the availability of its Service Organization Control (SOC) 2 report. Prepared by Schneider Downs, the report details the suitability of the design and operating effectiveness of controls relevant to security, availability and confidentiality.

"Every day, we handle highly sensitive, mission-critical information. This requires organizations to implement thorough information security controls across a variety of domains, including network security, system availability, and data confidentiality," says Ozan Unlu, CEO, Edge Delta. "With a SOC 2 Type 2 compliant platform, we are assuring our customers and partners that we are able to meet their own stringent compliance requirements."

Schneider Downs is a Top 60 Certified Public Accounting (CPA) firm providing accounting, tax, audit and business advisory services for a variety of organizations, ranging from Fortune 500 companies to exciting start-ups. Their report affirms that Edge Delta's Observability Platform meets or exceeds the SOC 2 Type 2 standards relative to the AICPA's Trust Services Principles of security, availability, and confidentiality, meaning it is capable of handling sensitive information with the utmost responsibility.

Completion of Edge Delta's SOC 2 Type 2 report is the result of a continuous independent audit conducted to ensure the proper design and effectiveness of a wide variety of controls over a three-month period, from February 2022 through April 2022.

About Edge Delta

Edge Delta is an observability automation platform that creates a complete picture of application and service behavior. By analyzing, optimizing, and routing all your data as soon as it's created at the source, Edge Delta makes sense of complex datasets and reduces index volumes while automatically detecting every anomaly in real time – even those never encountered before. Organizations now have access to limitless analytics and unparalleled visibility leading to significant operational efficiencies and predictability that was previously not possible.

