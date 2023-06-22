Edge Delta Revolutionizes Observability Pipelines with New Release

Visual Pipelines Simplifies Workflows and Enables Open Observability for the Enterprise

Edge Delta , a leading observability pipelines and analytics company, today announced its latest release, Visual Pipelines. This release dramatically simplifies observability pipeline workflows. Now, teams can collect, process, and route data in just a few clicks.

Visual Pipeline was designed and architected with large enterprise organizations in mind. It gives these organizations the ability to support and scale pipelines spanning hundreds of teams across thousands of data sources, thereby unlocking open observability.

"With Visual Pipelines, we aim to remove cumbersome manual processes from data collection, processing and routing. This release allows teams of all sizes to focus on higher-priority duties, like building great software, while staying ahead of data growth and observability budgets," says Ozan Unlu, CEO, Edge Delta.

Historically, managing observability pipelines has been a convoluted process, entailing disparate configuration files that reference one another. These configurations can be complex to build and comprehend, requiring subject matter expertise to scale across the organization. As a byproduct, it's been difficult for companies to onboard new team members and empower them to build observability pipelines autonomously. Moreover, there's traditionally been little support for validating pipeline configurations or monitoring them once in production.

Visual Pipelines addresses these challenges in three key ways. First, it provides a single interface to build and manage observability pipelines. This interface makes it easy to build and understand pipelines at a glance. It also provides clarity into pipeline health.

"With Visual Pipelines, I can tell right away how each pipeline is configured and whether it's working properly," notes Justin Head, VP of DevOps at Super League Gaming. "This is going to be immensely helpful for building, testing, managing, and monitoring our observability pipelines."

Second, Visual Pipelines allows you to collect, process, and route your data using clicks, not complex configuration files. The combination of these features helps organizations easily onboard new team members and enables developer self-service.

Finally, Visual Pipelines enables teams to test and validate pipelines before they're deployed to production. As a result, teams can ensure everything works as they intended, and eliminate the complexity of building observability pipelines.

"If you've used an observability pipelines product, you know there's a lot of 'guess-and-check' work," explains Brendten Eickstaedt, CTO at Fama Technologies. "You have to build your pipelines, deploy to make sure it works, then redeploy as you work out the kinks. It's a pretty convoluted process. Visual Pipelines makes collecting, processing, and routing data dead simple. We'll know right away if it works – not after we deploy."

"By providing Visual Pipeline, Edge Delta helps teams democratize open observability and contain costs," continues Unlu.

About Edge Delta

Edge Delta takes a modern approach to observability and gives development and operations teams the ability to understand and control observability data, simplify log management and speed up troubleshooting. Organizations now have access to limitless analytics and unparalleled visibility leading to significant operational efficiencies and predictability that was previously not possible.

