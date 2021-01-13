Edge Direct launches new branding and marketing mission

BALTIMORE, Jan. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Edge Direct, a Moore company, announced today a new branding and marketing approach. A leading agency for nonprofits and associations, Edge Direct represents some of the most recognized nonprofit brands in the country. The launch of the Edge Direct brand, aligned with its professional fundraising consultant registration, is to embrace the company's value as a robust multichannel marketing firm, driven to help nonprofits raise maximum funds and brand awareness in support of the important work they do.

"We are excited to introduce Edge Direct because it illustrates our commitment to the future of the fundraising industry," said Kathy Calta, president of Edge Direct. "We are creating bold, transformative marketing solutions that engage donors and build awareness across direct mail, television, radio, print, digital, and social communication channels to create a better world."

Edge Direct is home to direct response marketers and fundraisers who share a passion for working with nonprofits and doing good by creating compelling campaigns structured around a unique foundation of combining right brain/left brain marketing tactics. Edge Direct clients are sector leaders in animal rights, health, historical societies, human services, museums, religion, and veterans services.

"Embracing the Edge Direct brand is very fitting as the company's success shows they are developing cutting-edge marketing techniques to build their clients' brands by combining fundraising expertise, data analytic solutions, creative and multichannel delivery to create unprecedented results," said Gretchen Littlefield, chief executive officer of Moore. "Their deep understanding of the industry and ability to help clients shift strategies, especially in the wake of COVID-19, has not only led to rapid growth for Edge Direct, but has created remarkable outcomes for their clients."

Edge Direct's new branding and marketing approach is effective immediately and will be implemented across company offices, digital presences, products, and services. Among the changes include a new company logo and website, EdgeDirect.com. All employee emails will be standardized to use the domain edgedirect.com.

Edge Direct is a full-service direct response agency that crafts and executes multichannel programs to cultivate donor giving and maximize net revenue. Our progressive approach to the integration of fundraising strategy, data, technology, creative and execution across all channels is always mindful of the higher purpose we serve and makes us a recognized market leader in fundraising and brand-raising. Our mission is to help our clients inspire, engage and grow donor support to maximize long-term donor value.

Moore is a global leader in performance-driven marketing solutions focused on all facets of the consumer experience. With over 3,000 employees in 35 locations across the country, Moore is dedicated to helping clients fulfill their missions. The organization provides services including strategic consulting, creative development, media planning and buying, research and analytics, production management and product fulfillment, database services and public relations to nonprofit, association, commercial and government clients, and is a key contributor to strengthening these sectors.

