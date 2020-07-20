Edge Electronics Celebrates 30 Year Anniversary

BOHEMIA, N.Y., July 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Edge Electronics, Inc., a relationship-driven distributor in the electronic component, LCD, and MRO & industrial marketplaces, reaches an amazing accomplishment as the company celebrates 30 years of business.

As an authorized distributor of industry-leading manufacturers, the certified Women's Business Enterprise (WBE) has set itself apart by providing customers with unmatched customer service, easy access to the latest technologies, and fully customizable solutions.

Since starting out with a staff of three in 1990, the company has built a nationwide footprint and grown into the successful global supplier it is today while maintaining a small business mentality. Over the years, Edge has expanded its portfolio of offerings, worked with thousands of OEMs, contract manufacturers, corporations, and government agencies, added a number of strategically located sales offices and staff throughout the U.S., hosted numerous events and fundraisers for charitable causes, and received industry awards for outstanding service.

"Edge is built on the foundation of providing customers with the most personalized customer service in the industry," says Adrienne Giannone, president and CEO, Edge Electronics. "For three decades, our world-class staff has continued to uphold this value, allowing Edge to become the successful organization and invaluable supply-chain partner that it is today."

The company had planned on hosting a large celebration to commemorate the anniversary. Given the current circumstances and social distancing requirements, Edge will now wait until it is an appropriate time to do so. Edge is thankful to all the suppliers, customers, and partners who have been a part of this accomplishment and looks forward to continued growth and success.

About Edge Electronics Inc.

Edge Electronics Inc., based in Bohemia, New York, is a leading authorized distributor of electronic components (semiconductors, passives and interconnect), display solutions (LCDs and related products), embedded computing, storage products and MRO/industrial products. With strategically located sales offices throughout the U.S., Edge focuses on providing industrial, medical, military and commercial OEMs and contract manufacturers with the most personalized customer service in the industry, easy access to the latest technologies and fully customizable solutions that are the perfect fit for each customer's specific application and business model. Founded in 1990, Edge Electronics is a certified Women's Business Enterprise (WBE) that is both established and flexible, making it an invaluable supply-chain partner for any organization.

