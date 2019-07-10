Edge Electronics Introduces Sample Program Featuring Mornsun Power Supplies

BOHEMIA, N.Y., July 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Edge Electronics, Inc., a leading authorized distributor of electronic components, announces a new paid sample program featuring Mornsun power solutions.

The paid sample program includes over 400 different parts and features several prominent Mornsun devices and product families. These product offerings include commonly used components from Mornsun's major product portfolios including AC/DC converters, DC/DC converters, transceiver modules, IGBT drivers, isolation amplifiers, EMC auxiliary filters and suppressors, and ICs.

Mornsun's high-performance AC/DC power supplies are being used more frequently in emerging applications and can meet the needs of the most demanding power applications – from commercial indoor environments to harsher industrial outdoor ones. They are compact, reliable, and meet the efficiency standards for many applications including the commercial, industrial, and military sectors.

Commercial and medical grade DC/DC converters and power supplies by Mornsun continue to uphold their high quality and cost-efficient reputation. Edge offers a wide selection of single, dual output, isolated, and non-isolated DC-DC power modules for you to see, feel, and test out through the paid sample program before purchasing in bulk.

"By providing customers with a diverse selection of sample parts to choose from, it allows them to inspect multiple options before committing to a larger, more expensive order. If we can find the perfect part early on, we can quickly fulfill the order, which in turn may speed up the project timeline," says Michael Pollina, Vice President Operations & Procurement, Edge Electronics. "Programs like this continue to set Edge apart from the competition as a value-add distributor."

Edge Electronics is constantly expanding its product and sample offerings to provide customers with more hands-on options throughout the design and development process. These special programs and enhancements make it easier for the customer to compare parts while looking for the best solution to fit specific quality standards and exceed product expectations.

For additional information, please visit www.edgeelectronics.com.

Amanda Rivera

Phone: 631.750.2317

Email: arivera@edgeelectronics.com

About Edge Electronics, Inc.

Edge Electronics, Inc., based in Bohemia, N.Y., is a leading authorized distributor of electronic components (semiconductors, passives, and interconnect), display solutions (LCDs and related products), embedded computing, storage products and MRO/industrial products. With strategically located sales offices throughout the U.S., Edge focuses on providing industrial, medical, military and commercial OEMs and contract manufacturers with the most personalized customer service in the industry, easy access to the latest technologies, and fully customizable solutions that are the perfect fit for each customer's specific application and business model. Founded in 1990, Edge Electronics is a certified Women's Business Enterprise (WBE) that is both established and flexible, making it an invaluable supply-chain partner for any organization.

For more information on all of Mornsun's products, check out www.mornsun-power.com.

