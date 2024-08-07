Edge Energy Partners with Naka Power to Replace Freewire Charging Stations in Remote Canadian Town

ENTERPRISE, NT, Aug. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Edge Energy, a leader in energy conversion technology, is thrilled to announce a new partnership with Naka Power to install DC Fast Charging stations in the remote town of Enterprise, Northwest Territories, Canada. This collaboration addresses the need for ultra-fast EV (Electric Vehicle) charging solutions in an area where traditional three-phase power is unavailable.

Initially, the charging stations in Enterprise were slated to use Freewire technology. However, Naka Power sought Edge Energy's expertise to offer an alternative solution. "We collaborated with Naka Power and their partners at ATCO to design a suitable solution for the challenging weather conditions in Enterprise," said Ben Morris, Director of Business Development at Edge Energy.

The harsh environment in Enterprise, characterized by winter temperatures as low as -20°F, posed significant challenges. The EdgeEV Power Source from Edge Energy emerged as the ideal solution due to its rugged design and solid-state technology, which features no moving parts and remains unaffected by extreme temperatures. This technology provides up to 150 kilowatts (kW) of continuous power without relying on batteries.

"Edge Energy is uniquely positioned to offer infrastructure for level-3 charging stations, particularly in areas where three-phase power is either unavailable or prohibitively expensive to install," Morris explained. "This project in Enterprise is a prime example of how we can help communities benefit from critical infrastructure, driving economic growth and supporting local needs."

About Edge Energy

Founded in 2020, Edge Energy specializes in designing and manufacturing proprietary phase conversion hardware that enables the installation of DC fast chargers on single-phase power infrastructure. Their technology supports any charger or network, eliminates the need for costly three-phase power upgrades, and facilitates faster, more affordable installation of ultra-fast EV charging infrastructure.

About Naka Power

Naka Power (Yellowknife) and Naka Power (NWT) is a joint venture between ATCO Ltd. and Denendeh Investments Inc. With over 35 years of experience, Naka Power delivers safe and reliable power to communities across the Northwest Territories of Canada. Naka Power is part-owned by Denendeh Investments Incorporated (DII), which represents 27 Dene First Nations across the Northwest Territories.

