Edge Financial Tops List of Fastest-Growing Companies in Encino, California

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Edge Financial, a full-service tax solutions firm, was named to the 38th annual Inc. 5000, a prestigious listing of the nation's fastest-growing private companies. 2019 marks the second straight year Edge Financial has made the exclusive list, following a brisk three-year growth of 97%.

Edge Financial

"To be recognized on back-to-back lists gives us even more confidence in the choices we've made regarding our workplace culture and our tax services," said Light Silver, Founder and CEO of Edge Financial. "Sustaining such rapid growth is only possible when you've made organizational improvement a part of your company's DNA."

In its 38-year history, the Inc. 5000 has served as a stepping-stone for hundreds of now-famous companies, including LinkedIn, Microsoft, Dell and many others. For the second straight year, Edge Financial also topped the list of fastest-growing companies in Encino, Los Angeles.

"While the Inc. 5000 is an exciting honor, our priority remains with our clients," Light added. "By focusing our attention squarely on offering unparalleled tax preparation and tax mediation services, there's no limit to Edge Financial's potential. I'm looking forward to seeing where we go."

About Edge Financial

Since 2001, Edge Financial has been committed to offering a diverse, personalized suite of tax services to help its clients get current and compliant with the IRS and state collection authorities. The national tax preparation and mediation firm provides year-over-year tax preparation, audit representation, bookkeeping, levy and wage garnishment removal, and other liability solutions.

For additional information about Edge Financial and its tax offerings, please call 1-800-410-8605 or visit the Edge Financial website.

Contacts

Green Candy Media

Kevin Giffin

kevin@greencandymedia.com

Related Images

edge-financial.png

Edge Financial

SOURCE Edge Financial

Related Links

https://edgefinancial.com

