Edge Impulse Democratizes Machine Learning for All Developers on NVIDIA Jetson Edge AI Platform

SAN JOSE, Calif., April 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Edge Impulse, the leading development platform for machine learning (ML) on edge devices, announced today the general availability of their groundbreaking Linux solution enabling rapid ML development on the NVIDIA® Jetson™ Edge AI platform. Jan Jongboom, CTO and co-founder of Edge Impulse, will also present at NVIDIA's GTC 2021 conference.

Edge Impulse for Linux makes it simple for developers and companies to integrate ML workloads into their NVIDIA-based designs, putting intelligent products into the hands of millions of users worldwide. Edge Impulse now supports the optimized deployment of ML across the entire Arm and NVIDIA spectrum of edge compute from Cortex-M0+ to NVIDIA Jetson.

"Data-driven engineering will become a core capability of every developer in the future," said Zach Shelby, CEO and co-founder of Edge Impulse. "Today we are one step closer to that vision by adding Edge Impulse for Linux support GPU-optimized for the full Jetson line up, making it a powerful AI x IoT combination for our ecosystems."

With Edge Impulse, developers can rapidly develop and deploy sensor, audio and computer vision applications for industrial, manufacturing, asset tracking and health applications. The Edge Impulse Linux experience on NVIDIA Jetson enables live data collection to fully optimized ML deployment in just minutes. With automated data sampling, low-code access to leading algorithms, testing and deployment, Edge Impulse will improve the daily activities across a slew of industrial workloads, helping machines learn from mistakes, recover from failures, with less downtime and better output:

The easiest image classification technology on the edge with zero dependencies on the cloud.

Acquire 99% of critical environmental sensor-data, previously discarded, for top performance.

Edge Impulse's Linux solutions powered by NVIDIA Jetson deliver an essential sensing and computer vision development platform for creating and deploying machine learning on edge devices at scale, changing the way developers create and deploy ML applications.

Learn more by joining Edge Impulse's GTC21 presentation, "'Arm' your Jetson Nano with Tony Stark Superpowers," on Thursday, April 15th at 1pm ET/10am PT. Register for free here and then add the session S32790 to your event scheduler.

About Edge Impulse

Edge Impulse is the leading development platform for embedded machine learning, used by over 1,500 enterprises across 18,000 ML projects worldwide. We are on a mission to enable the ultimate development experience for machine learning on embedded devices for sensors, audio, and computer vision, at scale. From getting started in under five minutes to MLOps in production, we enable highly optimized ML deployable to a wide range of hardware from MCUs to CPUs.

