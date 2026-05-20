EDGE Markets Partners with zerohash to Enable Compliant Crypto Funding for EDGE Boost Accounts

This integration will enable EDGE Boost users to securely convert their crypto to fiat while leveraging zerohash's compliance, custody and transaction infrastructure

NEW YORK, May 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- EDGE Boost by EDGE Markets, a first-of-its-kind banking solution designed to support gaming, event futures and derivative markets in the U.S., announced today a partnership with zerohash to enable secure and compliant crypto-to-USD movement capabilities for users in all 50 states1.

Through the integration, users will be able to securely connect their EDGE Boost accounts with major platforms such as Gemini and Robinhood, among others, enabling compliant crypto-to-USD conversion for approved tokens. zerohash has been at the forefront of supporting financial institutions and safely integrating digital assets and stablecoins into their products. Its infrastructure allows platforms to securely connect with crypto custodians and facilitate compliant digital asset transfers while incorporating bank-grade security and mandatory two-factor authentication. The zerohash integration will provide EDGE Boost users across the country with a seamless way to access their crypto funds for gaming or trading 24/7.

"Our community of users are asking for innovations in the fintech space that creates a seamless way to access crypto funds for trading and gaming," said Seni Thomas, Founder and CEO of EDGE Markets. "By integrating zerohash into our services, we are adding to our extensive suite of solutions, including reduced financial friction points, lowered risk and fees, and a dedicated bank account packed with responsible gaming tools."

By offering a dedicated bank account for gaming and trading, EDGE Boost empowers users to act responsibly through financial segmentation, monitored spending, cool down periods, set limits, 24/7 access to funds, and a co-pilot program allowing trusted friends and family to monitor gaming activity.

The card and platform are available for users nationwide. For more information, please visit www.edgeboost.bet.

About EDGE Boost

EDGE Boost, an ally member of the American Gaming Association, is the first responsible financial platform for smart bettors. It's the first betting-only debit card account that is FDIC insured up to $250,000*. As a neutral third party, EDGE Boost provides financial segmentation and a holistic view to bettors for all their financial betting data, with custom tools, like personalized spending limitations and cashback incentives, available to help all bettors be more responsible. Customers experience frictionless, instant free betting that is compatible with almost any online or physical betting platform.

*Deposit Checking accounts are held with Cross River Bank, Member FDIC. The EDGE Boost Visa Debit Card is a Visa® debit card issued by Cross River Bank, Member FDIC, pursuant to a license from Visa U.S.A. Inc. The EDGE Boost Visa Debit Card is not available to all residents of U.S. territories. For further information, please see our Terms of Service and Cardholder Agreement .

If you think you or someone you know may have a gambling problem, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

About zerohash

zerohash is the leading infrastructure provider for crypto, stablecoin, and tokenized assets. Its API and embeddable dev-kit enable innovators to launch solutions across cross-border payments, commerce, trading, remittance, payroll, tokenization, and on- and off-ramps. zerohash has a global regulatory footprint, with regulated entities in the EU, Latin America, Australia, New Zealand, Bermuda, and other jurisdictions. In the United States, zerohash llc is a FinCEN-registered Money Services Business and a licensed (where applicable) Money Transmitter operating in 50 U.S. states, Washington, DC, Puerto Rico, and the U.S. Virgin Islands. zerohash llc and its affiliate, zerohash liquidity services llc, are licensed to engage in virtual currency business activity by the New York State Department of Financial Services. zerohash trust company llc is chartered by the North Carolina Commissioner of Banks as a non-depository trust company. For more information on zerohash, visit the zerohash website here.

Cryptocurrency transaction and custody services are powered by zerohash llc and zerohash liquidity services llc. When you enable your EDGE Boost account, you must also agree to the zerohash llc and zerohash liquidity services llc terms and conditions and enable your zerohash account. Cryptocurrency assets are held and custodied by zerohash llc, not EDGE Boost. zerohash services and product offerings may not be available in all jurisdictions. zerohash accounts are not subject to FDIC or SIPC protections or any equivalent protections outside the United States. zerohash's enablement of any asset is not an endorsement or recommendation to buy, sell, or hold any crypto asset. The value of any cryptocurrency, including digital assets pegged to fiat currency, commodities, or any other asset, may go to zero.

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1 Regulatory approval to be obtained prior to servicing end users located in the State of New York. zerohash llc is licensed to engage in Virtual Currency Business Activity by the New York State Department of Financial Services.

SOURCE EDGE Markets