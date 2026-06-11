EDGE NYC DEBUTS ALL-NEW INDOOR IMMERSIVE EXPERIENCE

Seven All-Weather Multi-Sensory Installations Inspired by the Lights, Sounds and Energy of New York City Opening at Hudson Yards' Iconic Sky Deck, Combine Immersive Indoor Environments with NYC's Highest Outdoor Sky Deck

Images and b-roll of the new installations are available here.

NEW YORK, June 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Edge NYC, the highest indoor and outdoor sky deck in the Western Hemisphere, located at Hudson Yards, today unveiled an all-new indoor experience featuring seven immersive, all-weather installations that transform Edge into New York City's premier indoor-outdoor experiential destination. Representing the largest transformation of Edge since its opening in 2020, this multi-million-dollar investment brings the magic of the skyline indoors year-round with playful, colorful installations designed for discovery, photography and social sharing, including NYC's largest kaleidoscope–a room with four interactive zones filled with endless reflections and vibrant colors, where every angle reveals a completely new view.

Kaleidoscope Crystal Cave Pulse

Alongside the new indoor installations, guests can enjoy New York City's highest outdoor sky deck with breathtaking 360-degree skyline views and elevated culinary and dining offerings, creating a year-round destination that seamlessly blends immersive environments, iconic views and hospitality. Edge NYC is also home to a reimagined Peak with Priceless and the brand new Avenue Sky Lounge by Tao Group Hospitality on Level 101, featuring a complete renovation of the restaurant and event space.

The celebration for this new experience will continue beyond opening day with special programming June 11-14, including live entertainment, DJs, giveaways and more. Tickets for the all-new Edge NYC are on sale now at edgenyc.com.

NYC's Premier Indoor-Outdoor Experiential Destination

Created in collaboration with globally recognized experiential and design studios Moment Factory, SOFTlab, and Journey, the seven new installations and hospitality spaces transform Edge NYC into New York City's most striking backdrop for photos and content — environments that respond to movement, shift with the time of day and evolve across seasons, ensuring no two visits and no two photos look the same. Spanning multiple levels of the experience from Level 4 entry to the Level 100 sky deck, each installation is set to an original music soundscape and layers light, color, reflection, and motion to create moments worth sharing and returning for.

Together with the outdoor sky deck and a day-to-night culinary program curated by Tao Group Hospitality, Edge NYC now offers something no other attraction in New York can match: world-class immersive environments, unobstructed 360-degree skyline views and premium dining and nightlife, all within a single destination, reinforcing Hudson Yards as a premier lifestyle, dining and entertainment hub.

The seven new experiences at Edge NYC include:

PRISM: Begin the journey at Edge NYC on Level 4 by passing through an ever-evolving prism that transforms iconic New York City imagery into shifting colors, patterns and perspectives – setting the stage for the new experience that unfolds throughout the attraction.

Begin the journey at Edge NYC on Level 4 by passing through an ever-evolving prism that transforms iconic New York City imagery into shifting colors, patterns and perspectives – setting the stage for the new experience that unfolds throughout the attraction. PULSE: Enter an interactive light installation where 450 glowing, color-changing orbs respond to guest movement, creating a unique experience with every visit.

Enter an interactive light installation where 450 glowing, color-changing orbs respond to guest movement, creating a unique experience with every visit. SKYRISE: Ride a cinematic elevator that uses visuals and sound to simulate rising 100 floors above Manhattan in under 60 seconds, setting the pace for everything above.

Ride a cinematic elevator that uses visuals and sound to simulate rising 100 floors above Manhattan in under 60 seconds, setting the pace for everything above. REFLECTIONS: Walk through a two-level space of 200 spinning mirrored panels that track your movement and trigger responsive light shows, making every path through the living sculpture one-of-a-kind.

Walk through a two-level space of 200 spinning mirrored panels that track your movement and trigger responsive light shows, making every path through the living sculpture one-of-a-kind. KALEIDOSCOPE: Move through four kaleidoscope zones in one immersive room, including NYC's largest kaleidoscope, where light, color and original music shift around you continuously. Interactive photo spots and evolving patterns uniquely designed for morning, afternoon, sunset and night ensure no two visits look the same.

Move through four kaleidoscope zones in one immersive room, including NYC's largest kaleidoscope, where light, color and original music shift around you continuously. Interactive photo spots and evolving patterns uniquely designed for morning, afternoon, sunset and night ensure no two visits look the same. CRYSTAL CAVE: Step beneath a 25-foot canopy of oversized crystals — transparent, reflective and alive with color — that interact with light in unexpected ways from morning to night. Daytime visits may reveal rainbows scattering across the floor, while after dark, an immersive light show transforms the cave into one of the attraction's most striking moments.

Step beneath a 25-foot canopy of oversized crystals — transparent, reflective and alive with color — that interact with light in unexpected ways from morning to night. Daytime visits may reveal rainbows scattering across the floor, while after dark, an immersive light show transforms the cave into one of the attraction's most striking moments. INFINITE CITY: Explore 18 large-scale illuminated columns inspired by New York City skyscrapers, where mirrored and translucent surfaces reflect the surrounding skyline and respond to your movement with waves of color and sound through daytime or nighttime visits.

"The next era of Edge will take guests beyond the view," said Andrew Lustgarten, Executive Chairman of Hudson Yards Experiences. "We've created a multi-layered, immersive indoor-outdoor entertainment destination where exceptional hospitality, food and beverage offerings and experience make every visit feel like a once-in-a-lifetime New York City moment."

Elevated Hospitality and Dining at Hudson Yards

Edge is conveniently located in Hudson Yards, known for sought-after dining and shopping, The Shed and Vessel, and just a short walk from world-famous destinations like Times Square, The High Line, Chelsea and more. The observation deck offers sweeping panoramic views of New York's famed landmarks from the highest indoor and outdoor vantage point in the city, open year-round.

Edge also features reimagined hospitality and food offerings by Tao Group Hospitality — one of the most recognized names in premium dining globally — with culinary experiences and events including:

Skyline Bar & Café: Elevated takes on iconic New York City dishes, from mini smoked bagel bites and Wagyu hot dogs, to babka pastry sticks and mini cannolis, alongside handcrafted cocktails and specialty refreshments

Elevated takes on iconic New York City dishes, from mini smoked bagel bites and Wagyu hot dogs, to babka pastry sticks and mini cannolis, alongside handcrafted cocktails and specialty refreshments Avenue Sky Lounge : A legendary New York nightlife destination reimagined as a new sophisticated cocktail lounge experience above Manhattan, offering elevated drinks, skyline views and a vibrant social atmosphere

A legendary New York nightlife destination reimagined as a new sophisticated cocktail lounge experience above Manhattan, offering elevated drinks, skyline views and a vibrant social atmosphere Peak with Priceless : A redesigned dining destination with fully reimagined interiors and skyline views from every table, serving elevated American cuisine under the direction of Chef Ralph Scamardella, Chief Culinary Officer at Tao Group Hospitality

A redesigned dining destination with fully reimagined interiors and skyline views from every table, serving elevated American cuisine under the direction of Chef Ralph Scamardella, Chief Culinary Officer at Tao Group Hospitality Marquee Skydeck: A seasonal outdoor nightlife series, featuring world-class DJs and panoramic skyline views 1,100 feet above New York City

Edge NYC is open to the public seven days a week at 30 Hudson Yards. Tickets are available now at edgenyc.com. Mastercard cardholders can also access exclusive Priceless Experiences, including priority and early access. Visit edgenyc.com/priceless for details.

ABOUT EDGE NYC

Edge NYC is the highest indoor and outdoor sky deck in the Western Hemisphere, bringing together breathtaking skyline views of New York City, immersive indoor experiences, elevated dining and vibrant nightlife in one year-round destination. Rising 1,131 feet in the air from the 100th floor of 30 Hudson Yards, Edge offers unparalleled 360-degree views of the city and features signature experiences including a thrilling glass floor, angled glass walls, outdoor skyline steps and seven immersive indoor installations inspired by the lights, sounds and energy of New York. Guests can explore interactive worlds of light, color, reflection and sound through larger-than-life crystal structures, hundreds of mirrors, NYC's largest kaleidoscope and other multi-sensory environments designed to evolve throughout the day. Guests can also enjoy premium food and beverages inspired by New York City's culinary staples at Skyline Bar & Café, dine at Peak with Priceless, visit Avenue Sky Lounge or attend events at Marquee Skydeck, all operated by Tao Group Hospitality.

*Certain attractions, experiences or offerings may be unavailable at any given time due to refurbishment, repair, construction or other operational considerations.

SOURCE Edge