Edge Introduces Arris and Redefines the Exterior Trim Category

New mineral-based composite trim product is a low-maintenance, durable, and dimensionally stable alternative to PVC

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich., July 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Edge, a leader in exterior trim and siding products and part of UFP Industries (NASDAQ: UFPI), announced today the launch of Arris™, premium mineral-based composite trim made with proprietary Surestone® technology. The product will be on display at the Southeast Building Conference (SEBC) July 29–30, 2026, in Orlando, Florida.

Arris trim by Edge

The name "Arris" is drawn from a traditional woodworking term for the sharp, clean edge formed where two surfaces meet. Exterior trim projects frequently require precise mitered corners, but thermal changes can create movement that causes joints to separate, leaving unwanted gaps, particularly with PVC trim products. Arris lives up to its name with minimal thermal movement and tight, clean-looking joints throughout seasonal temperature changes.

"We're proud to be introducing Arris to contractors, builders, and homeowners alike," said Dominic Beaulieu, managing director at Edge. "We've taken the technology and credibility of Surestone, paired that with customer feedback, and applied it to the development of a superior trim product. We're eager to see how this transforms the exterior trim space, and we are committed to bringing this level of advancement to other categories in the future."

Arris showcases innovation never before seen in the industry, creating an entirely new category. More dimensionally stable than traditional trim products, Arris is engineered to solve common jobsite and long-term performance challenges. The use of Surestone technology, a proprietary mineral-based composite first proven in premium Deckorators® decking, sets a new standard for durability and ease of installation.

Arris trim:

Is available now in an S1S2E profile (textured on one side, smooth on three), with an S4S profile (smooth on four sides) to follow

Comes in widths ranging from 4–12 inches and nominal 1x and 5/4x thicknesses, launching in 20-foot lengths with shorter and longer options planned

Features a durable white capstock that's scratch, scuff, and weather-exposure resistant

Is lightweight, easy to work with, and arrives ready to install to streamline project timelines and reduce labor

For additional information on Arris, please visit https://www.ufpedge.com/arris.

ABOUT EDGE

Edge is a leading provider of trim, siding, and interior accents. Its product lines include prefinished and natural solutions such as ForgeWood thermally modified siding; the Timeless interior accent board collection; Arris™, a mineral-based composite trim made with Surestone® technology; and the primed, exterior-rated trim lines EvoTrim™, Premium Primed, and Primed SPF. Sourced and manufactured in North America, its high-quality, convenient, and beautiful products make Edge a valued provider to building materials distributors and retailers nationwide. Edge is a brand of UFP Retail Solutions, a business segment of UFP Industries.

Learn more at https://www.ufpedge.com/.

UFP INDUSTRIES, INC. (NASDAQ: UFPI)

UFP Industries, Inc. is a holding company whose operating subsidiaries—UFP Packaging, UFP Construction, and UFP Retail Solutions—manufacture, distribute, and sell a wide variety of value-added products used in residential and commercial construction, packaging, and other industrial applications worldwide. Founded in 1955, the company is headquartered in Grand Rapids, Michigan, with affiliates in North America, Europe, Asia and Australia. For more about UFP Industries, go to www.ufpi.com.

SOURCE Edge