EDGE NYC OFFERS ALL NEW FAMILY TICKET BUNDLES AND EXPERIENCES TO EXPLORE THE SKYDECK AND INDOOR IMMERSIVE INSTALLATIONS LIKE NEVER BEFORE

Fun for all ages, Edge NYC now offers "Explorer Guide" and an all-weather adventure above New York City, including seven new indoor installations, 360-degree skyline views, kid-approved treats and more

NEW YORK, Aug. 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Edge NYC, the highest indoor and outdoor sky deck in the Western Hemisphere, is inviting families to discover New York from 1,131 feet above Manhattan with the launch of its new Family Bundle, part of the grand opening of the all-new Edge indoor immersive experience at Hudson Yards. Designed to make a day at Edge unforgettable for all ages, the family package includes 20% off admission for families purchasing 4–8 Adult and Child general admission tickets, complimentary ice cream for each child, and an Explorer Guide to encourage discovery, play, and exploration among younger guests. Edge's new Family Bundle delivers the best value for families among NYC's major observation decks, and is available now for purchase.

Kaleidoscope for Edge Courtesy of Moment Factory Reflections Family on Eastern Overhang of Edge Skydeck

Following the largest transformation of Edge since its opening in 2020, the all-new Edge combines a completely reimagined indoor experience with New York City's highest outdoor sky deck, allowing families to explore interactive environments, capture one-of-a-kind photos and take in sweeping 360-degree views of the city – all in one visit, regardless of the weather.

A Family Day Out, Reimagined

Edge is a great choice for families looking for:

Things to do with kids in New York City

End-of-summer family activities in NYC

Family-friendly attractions near Hudson Yards

Observation deck experiences with kids

A special NYC outing before school starts

The Edge Explorer Guide turns a family visit into an interactive scavenger hunt. Included with admission and designed for explorers ages 6–10, the complimentary guide challenges kids to engage with both the indoor experiences and outdoor sky deck, from spotting landmarks hidden inside PRISM and watching for changing colors in PULSE to searching for rainbows in CRYSTAL CAVE and taking on the Glass Floor Brave Challenge 1,100 feet above Manhattan. As they discover hidden details and test their observation skills, young explorers can earn points throughout their journey. After completing the guide, families can find an Edge Guide to tally their points and claim an Explorer reward and Certificate of Achievement.

From identifying landmarks across Manhattan to exploring interactive installations inside, the Explorer Guide gives kids another way to experience Edge and the city around them. Families can also refuel at Skyline Bar & Café, which offers elevated takes on iconic New York dishes, alongside beverages and treats.

The family experience can be enjoyed throughout the day, making Edge an easy addition to a summer NYC itinerary – from a daytime Hudson Yards adventure to an afternoon stop before exploring the High Line and nearby attractions.

The All-New Edge: A New Way to Experience New York Together

The all-new Edge was created to challenge what guests expect from a New York observation deck. Beyond the iconic skyline views, families can now journey through a series of colorful, interactive indoor environments before stepping outside to experience the city from the highest outdoor sky deck in the Western Hemisphere.

The indoor installations bring together light, color, reflection, sound and movement in environments designed to spark curiosity and discovery. Guests can move through KALEIDOSCOPE, featuring four immersive zones including NYC's largest kaleidoscope; explore PULSE, where hundreds of glowing orbs respond to movement; wander beneath the 25-foot crystal canopy of CRYSTAL CAVE; and discover REFLECTIONS, a newly opened two-story pathway featuring 200 spinning mirrored panels and responsive lighting effects.

The journey culminates outdoors, where families can step onto Edge's glass floor, lean out over the city through the angled glass walls, and take in uninterrupted views of New York's most iconic landmarks.

Together, the indoor and outdoor experiences create a new kind of family day out – one that moves from imaginative environments to the real city beyond the glass.

The Edge Family Bundle is now on sale at https://www.edgenyc.com/family-bundle/. Follow @EdgeNYC on social media for the latest updates on upcoming family promotions, events, and programming.

ABOUT EDGE NYC

Edge NYC is the highest indoor and outdoor sky deck in the Western Hemisphere, bringing together breathtaking skyline views of New York City, immersive indoor experiences, elevated dining and vibrant nightlife in one year-round destination. Rising 1,131 feet in the air from the 100th floor of 30 Hudson Yards, Edge offers unparalleled 360-degree views of the city and features signature experiences including a thrilling glass floor, angled glass walls, outdoor skyline steps, and seven immersive indoor installations inspired by the lights, sounds and energy of New York. Guests can explore interactive worlds of light, color, reflection and sound through larger-than-life crystal structures, hundreds of mirrors, NYC's largest kaleidoscope and other multi-sensory environments designed to evolve throughout the day. Guests can also enjoy premium food and beverages inspired by New York City's culinary staples at Skyline Bar & Café, dine at Peak with Priceless, visit Avenue Sky Lounge or attend events at Marquee Skydeck, all operated by Tao Group Hospitality.

Certain attractions, experiences or offerings may be changed or unavailable at any given time due to refurbishment, repair, construction or other operational considerations.

SOURCE Edge