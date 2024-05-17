Edge of Bliss Transforms the Job Search Experience with Advanced AI

Edge GPT Provides Free Personal Career Assistance and Job Search Help from Resume Creation Through the Hiring Process

SHERIDAN, Wyo., May 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Edge of Bliss is proud to announce the release of Edge GPT, an advanced AI-driven career assistant designed to revolutionize the job search process for both job seekers and employers. By offering personal career assistance and comprehensive job search support, Edge GPT aims to significantly enhance the way individuals navigate the employment landscape.

Transforming the Job Search Experience

Edge of Bliss AI Logo | Source: Edge of Bliss Edge GPT Helps Make Job/Career Change a Breeze | Source: Edge of Bliss

Leveraging advanced AI, Edge GPT creates highly personalized, professional resumes and cover letters, optimizes job searches, and prepares individuals for interviews. This comprehensive support helps job seekers present their skills and experiences in the best possible light, significantly improving their chances of landing their desired jobs and making successful career transitions.

Key Features and Benefits

Edge GPT offers a suite of powerful features designed to assist job seekers at every stage of their job search journey:

Personalized Resume and Cover Letter Creation: The AI analyzes user input to generate resumes and cover letters that highlight the most relevant skills and experiences for specific job applications.

Job Search Optimization: The platform provides tailored job recommendations that match the user's skills and career goals, ensuring they find the best opportunities.

Interview Preparation: Edge GPT offers practical tips and resources to help candidates prepare for job interviews and make a great impression.

Skill Assessment and Development: The AI helps users identify their strengths and areas for improvement, guiding them towards the most suitable career paths.

Applicant Tracking Systems (ATS) Navigation: These systems screen resumes bases on specific keywords and formatting. Edge GPT addresses this by helping users tailor their resumes for each specific job.

Empowering Job Seekers and Employers

"Our new AI-driven resume writing feature is a game-changer for job seekers," said Jared Allen, CEO at Edge of Bliss. "We understand how challenging it can be to create a resume that truly stands out. By leveraging advanced AI technology, we are making it easier for job seekers to present their qualifications effectively and confidently."

For employers, Edge GPT offers access to a larger pool of well-prepared candidates, streamlining the hiring process and reducing time-to-hire. Employers can expect to find candidates whose resumes have been meticulously crafted to help match skills and experience with job requirements, resulting in better hiring outcomes.

Supporting Career Transitions and Growth

Edge GPT is particularly beneficial for those looking to transition careers or reenter the workforce. By identifying and emphasizing transferable skills, the AI helps users navigate new career paths and seize opportunities they might have overlooked.

Aligned with 'Mission: 2.4 in 2024'

This new feature is part of Edge of Bliss's broader initiative, "Mission: 2.4 in 2024," which aims to increase the labor force participation rate by bringing 2.4 million additional people into the workforce this year. With millions of open jobs across various sectors, Edge GPT is a crucial resource to help bridge the jobs-workers gap.

Try Edge GPT Today

To experience the benefits of AI-driven resume writing and job search optimization, visit EdgeOfBliss.com and create your standout resume with Edge GPT.

About Edge of Bliss

Edge of Bliss is the leader in AI-driven employment solutions, dedicated to empowering individuals to navigate the job market and find meaningful employment. Combining cutting-edge technology with a commitment to innovation, Edge of Bliss helps job seekers and employers bridge workforce gaps and achieve their career and hiring goals.

Contact Information:

Jared Allen

Founder / CEO

Edge of Bliss

307-429-2344

[email protected] | EdgeOfBliss.com

SOURCE Edge of Bliss