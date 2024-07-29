Edge One Capital Takes Stake in BuzzFeed

Edge One Capital takes an active stake to drive shareholder value

RALEIGH, N.C., July 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Edge One Capital today announced its stake in BuzzFeed, Inc. It plans to be an active and constructive partner in increasing long-term shareholder value. "BuzzFeed is an iconic brand and digital media platform, which also owns The Huffington Post and Tasty. BuzzFeed must address the health of its financials, focus on shareholder capitalism, and harness the power of AI to enable the best content creation for it to achieve its full potential. Many of the concerns about BuzzFeed stem from lapses in corporate governance and the supervoting shares that privileged shareholders receive, which must be addressed immediately," said Varun Gupta, Founder and Managing Partner of Edge One Capital.

About Edge One Capital: Edge One Capital is an investment firm based in Raleigh, North Carolina, with an emphasis on deep long-term value for all of its investments.

