Edge Pitch Battle Applications Now Open

New event from T3 Sixty invites early-stage proptech companies to present to real estate's leading technology buyers and investors

AUSTIN, Texas, June 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- T3 Sixty today announced Edge: The Tech and Data Forum, a new event focused on technology, artificial intelligence and data strategy in residential real estate. Edge takes place October 28-29, 2026 at the Dallas/Fort Worth Marriott.

2026 Edge Pitch Battle Call for Submissions

Designed for real estate brokerage and team leaders, organized real estate executives and top agents, Edge is built around the practical application of technology — not the hype around it. Sessions will explore how executives are using AI, data and emerging tools to improve efficiency, drive growth and sharpen performance. The program pairs high-level content with a curated technology showcase. Learn more at t3summit.com/edge.

2026 Edge Pitch Battle

Applications are now open for the 2026 Edge Pitch Battle, a live, multi-round competition for early-to-growth-stage proptech companies serving the residential real estate industry. The two-day competition culminates in a winner and crowd favorite announcement during the closing session.

"The Edge Pitch Battle will put the most promising proptech companies in front of those who actually buy and deploy real estate technology," said Bryson Creighton, senior vice president of technology consulting at T3 Sixty. "We built the format to reward real products solving real problems, not concept-stage pitches."

"If you're building something that changes how brokerages or agents operate, this is the stage to prove it," added Jack Miller, president and CEO of T3 Sixty.

To be eligible, companies must be at series B or earlier, or under $7 million annual recurring revenue, with a product live in market and at least one paying customer or signed pilot. Companies are judged across four published criteria: product quality and differentiation, business impact, market opportunity and pitch quality. Applications are open through July 31, 2026 at t3summit.com/edge. Nine finalists will be selected and notified by late August.

The Edge Pitch Battle is co-sponsored by Real Estate News, a leading news source serving the residential real estate industry by delivering daily contextually grounded reporting to help industry professionals make informed decisions and move their businesses forward.

About T3 Sixty

T3 Sixty, the leader in management consultancy in the residential real estate industry, also publishes extensive research and reports, including the annual Swanepoel Trends Report and the Real Estate Almanac. For more information, visit t360.com.

SOURCE T3 Sixty