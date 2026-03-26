Women Leaders Redefine the Future of Residential Real Estate

As Women's History Month prompts reflection on leadership and progress, the 2026 Swanepoel Power 200 highlights top female executives driving industry transformation

LADERA RANCH, Calif., March 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Women are shaping the future of residential real estate at a defining moment for the industry, leading national reform efforts, guiding enterprise consolidation and directing the integration of artificial intelligence across brokerage and MLS platforms.

Top 10 2026 SP 200 Women Leading Real Estate

The 2026 Swanepoel Power 200 from T3 Sixty underscores the breadth of that influence, highlighting women in senior leadership roles across brokerage, franchising, Realtor associations, MLSs and technology firms nationwide. Women on this year's list occupy nearly every C-suite function — from CEO and co-president to brokerage operations, M&A, legal, marketing and people strategy — signaling influence across governance, capital allocation, product development and organizational culture industrywide.

But the story of women in leadership is also evolving. As the industry recognizes Women's History Month, some of these executives took a moment to reflect on the status of women within the top ranks — and share what they want the future to bring.

Leading Reform at the National Level

At the policy level, women are guiding institutional recalibration during one of the most consequential periods in organized real estate's history. Under CEO Nykia Wright, the top-ranked woman on the list, the National Association of Realtors has advanced governance reform, clarified advocacy priorities and stabilized its financial position amid industry change.

"Opportunities for women have increased significantly over the past few decades. Women have continued to push for a more level playing field and men have responded by supporting our development and elevating us into positions of leadership," Wright said.

"During the next five years, I'd like to see women continuing to exercise choice. If they want to ascend to leadership and more company ownership, so be it. If they want to take a different direction and explore optionality in support roles, so be it. Women's progress lies in their option to choose."

Guiding Enterprise Growth and Consolidation

Women lead enterprise strategy across many of the industry's largest brokerages, franchise organizations and technology companies. From brokerage CEOs to brand presidents and M&A leaders, they are directing integration, capital deployment and operational performance across a consolidating landscape.

Sue Yannaccone is a key player in real estate's largest brokerages and the No. 2 woman on the top executives list, as the former president and CEO of Anywhere Brands stepped into her new role as COO of Compass International Holdings. The acquisition of Anywhere made Compass the top residential real estate enterprise in the world.

Yannaccone's spot in the C-suite puts her in a command role as this new Compass takes shape — and she would love to see more women represented in brokerage ownership and executive leadership roles across the industry.

"It's well-known that women make up a majority of agents, but we've been intentional in our efforts to help close the gap higher up the ranks, and I'd love to see that gap continue to close in the years to come," she said.

"At some point, the ultimate measure of success will be when we no longer feel the need to acknowledge a female leader's success as exceptional. We've always belonged, and our next step may simply be to reach a place where people no longer need to be actively reminded of that. We've made significant progress in that direction over recent years, but the final hurdle may be recognizable by quiet acceptance, rather than celebration."

Neda Navab, president of Compass and the No. 12 woman on the Swanepoel Power 200, leads the nation's largest residential brokerage by sales volume, encompassing strategy, operations and agent experience — and sees diverse leadership perspectives playing an increasingly important role in shaping the industry's future.

"It's no accident that so many real estate professionals are women. What's encouraging today is not just that these contributions are being recognized more widely, but that we're seeing a more complete picture of leadership take shape, one that values different perspectives and styles. Real progress is about expanding the table. When we do that, everyone: clients, teams, and the industry as a whole benefits."

Shaping the Industry's Technology Infrastructure

Beyond governance and capital strategy, women are influencing how technology and AI are deployed across brokerage and MLS ecosystems. From AI-enabled brokerage models to national data initiatives and MLS modernization, women executives are helping define the infrastructure that will power the next phase of real estate operations.

Emily Girard CEO of the Austin Board of Realtors and Unlock MLS, and No. 21 female on the Swanepoel Power 200, wants this trend to continue.

"Real estate is one of the rare industries where women already make up the majority of the workforce, yet that representation still hasn't translated proportionally into executive leadership and ownership roles across the industry," she said.

"Over the next five years, I'd like to see a stronger pipeline from practitioner into executive leadership, including brokerage C-suites, MLS leadership and technology companies serving the industry. Women dominate the field level of the business but remain underrepresented where strategy and capital decisions are made."

To view the 2026 Swanepoel Power 200 women's list, visit https://www.realestatealmanac.com/executives/women.

About the Real Estate Almanac and the Swanepoel Power 200

The Swanepoel Power 200, created by Stefan Swanepoel in 2014, is the residential real estate industry's only exhaustive ranking of the 200 most powerful and influential leaders shaping the future of residential real estate. It is the lead section of the annual 300-page Real Estate Almanac published by T3 Sixty.

The Real Estate Almanac is the most comprehensive compendium, analyzing the residential real estate industry's leaders and executives, brokerages, corporations, technology providers, Realtor associations and MLSs into one annual definitive report.

About T3 Sixty

T3 Sixty is the leading management consultancy in the residential real estate industry, specializing in brokerage, technology and organized real estate. The group also delivers extensive research and reports, and executive placement. For more information, visit t360.com.

SOURCE T3 Sixty