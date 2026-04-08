Compass Leads Mega 1000 Amid Accelerating Consolidation

T3 Sixty's rankings highlight widening performance gaps among leading brokerages

LADERA RANCH, Calif., April 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The residential real estate brokerage industry is experiencing consolidation at an unprecedented level, reshaping the competitive landscape.

Released today as part of T3 Sixty's Real Estate Almanac, the 14th annual Mega 1000 rankings include the Top 10 U.S. brokerages and the Top 20 enterprise, franchise and franchisee lists.

T3 Sixty Mega 1000 Top 10 U.S. Brokerages

Together, they highlight how the industry's largest players are extending their market share and pulling further ahead of the broader market.

The full Mega 1000, ranking the nation's 1,000 largest brokerages, will be released April 15 at realestatealmanac.com.

Compass Extends Lead as Scale Shifts to M&A

Compass retained its position as the No. 1 brokerage by U.S. sales volume for the fifth consecutive year. The company outperformed all but one brokerage in the top 10 for year-over-year growth, surging to a record $262.2 billion in 2025 — a 13.5% increase.

Compass' continued leadership reflects both organic growth and an increase in acquisitions, including five brokerage transactions in 2025, such as @properties Christie's International Real Estate. As a result, the company has widened its lead, reinforcing a multi-year trend in which the gap between the largest brokerages and the broader market continues to grow.

Anywhere Advisors continued to hold its No. 2 position for the fifth consecutive year. Prior to 2021, the company — then operating as Realogy Holdings Corp. — held the top spot before being surpassed by Compass. What makes the rankings of the largest real estate enterprise even more notable is that shortly after the end of the year Compass acquired Anywhere Real Estate, consolidating the largest firms into a mega-company approaching a half trillion in annual sales.

These rankings reflect 2025 U.S. performance and sales, and therefore Anywhere is still represented under its legacy structure. Following Compass' acquisition of Anywhere, approved in January 2026, future rankings will incorporate its results within Compass — a shift that highlights the accelerating role of scale and M&A in reshaping industry leadership.

"Compass' position is no longer just about growth, because the new No. 1 company is now larger than the third through seventh-ranked companies combined," said T3 Sixty Founder and Executive Chairman Stefan Swanepoel.

"These rankings show that scale is no longer built the same way," said Jack Miller, president and CEO of T3 Sixty. "Consolidation, capital and platform strategy are now central to how the largest companies grow and compete."

Top 10 Brokerages by 2025 U.S. Sales Volume

Rank Brokerage 2025 Sales Volume YoY % Change 1 Compass $262.2B 13.5 % 2 Anywhere Advisors $196.1B 5.0 % 3 eXp Realty $155.6B 1.9 % 4 HomeServices of America $135.9B -0.5 % 5 The Real Brokerage $65.2B 53.7 % 6 Douglas Elliman Realty $39.8B 9.3 % 7 Howard Hanna Real Estate $37.3B 8.1 % 8 Redfin $32.1B 8.8 % 9 Side $25.8B 4.8 % 10 Peerage Realty Partners $24.8B 1.2 %

Source: 2026 Real Estate Almanac, T3 Sixty

Stability at the Top, Divergence Beneath the Surface

The overall composition of the top 10 brokerages otherwise remained unchanged year over year, signaling no new players advancing into the higher echelons.

However, performance within the top 10 varied widely. The relatively new platform-driven, cloud-based The Real Brokerage posted the strongest growth, increasing sales volume 53.7% year over year, while several established firms recorded moderate gains.

Pricing Power Outpaces Transaction Volume

A key trend in the 2025 data is that sales volume increased faster than transaction sides for the year, particularly among luxury-focused brokerages.

Anywhere Advisors increased sales volume by 5.0% despite a slight decline in transaction sides, while Douglas Elliman grew volume by 9.3% as sides fell 2.0%.

This indicates a shift toward higher average deal values, particularly in the luxury segment. Brokerages are generating more revenue per transaction even as overall deal counts soften.

Enterprise Rankings Reflect Structural Shift

The enterprise rankings provide a broader view of scale, combining brokerage and franchise operations under a single corporate structure.

Anywhere Real Estate once again ranked as the industry's largest enterprise by sales volume, extending a multi-decade run at No. 1. However, this marks the final year of that structure following its January 2026 acquisition by Compass.

Future rankings will reflect this integration, signaling a shift toward larger, more consolidated enterprises. To view the Top 20 enterprise rankings, visit realestatealmanac.com/enterprises.

Franchise Models Show Continued Network Strength

Franchise rankings measure the performance of national brands and their affiliated brokerage networks.

Keller Williams Realty remained the No. 1 franchise brand with approximately $370 billion in 2025 U.S. sales volume, essentially unchanged year over year.

RE/MAX Gold Nation held its position as the top franchisee for the fifth consecutive year, exceeding $16.3 billion, a significant increase of 24% year over year.

Franchise systems continue to provide significant scale, even as competitive dynamics shift toward integrated and consolidated platforms. To view the Top 20 franchise and franchisee rankings, visit realestatealmanac.com/franchises.

About the Real Estate Almanac and the Mega 1000

The Real Estate Almanac, published by T3 Sixty, is the most comprehensive compendium, analyzing the residential real estate industry's leaders and executives, brokerages, corporations, technology providers, Realtor associations and MLSs into one annual definitive report.

The T3 Sixty Mega 1000 is an annual ranking of the largest real estate brokerages in the United States by sales volume, transaction sides and agent count. The rankings also include enterprises and franchises.

The Mega 1000 Top 10 brokerage rankings and Top 20 enterprise, franchise and franchisee rankings are available at realestatealmanac.com.

About T3 Sixty

T3 Sixty is the leading management consultancy in the residential real estate industry, specializing in brokerage, technology and organized real estate. The group also delivers extensive research and reports, and executive placement. For more information, visit t360.com.

SOURCE T3 Sixty