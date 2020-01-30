Edge Principal Advisors Fund IV Raises $560 Million

NEW YORK, Jan. 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Edge Principal Advisors, LLC ("Edge"), a real estate investment management firm headquartered in New York City, announced the final closing of its fourth real estate fund, Edge Principal Investments IV, L.P. ("Fund IV"). Fund IV closed with aggregate commitments in excess of $560 million.

Jeffrey Walker and Evan Mallah founded Edge in 2008 to focus on opportunistic and value-add real estate in strong growth markets throughout the United States. Since inception, Edge has invested over $1 billion of equity, both with trusted operating partners and on a direct basis.

"We would like to thank all our investors for their confidence in Edge. The success of this fund raise is a powerful statement about our disciplined strategy and the commitment of the team to navigating today's investment environment," said Evan Mallah, a Principal at Edge. "Fund IV is already approximately 25% committed across seven transactions and we see compelling opportunities ahead."

Jeff Walker, also a Principal at the firm, further commented, "We are thankful for the continued support of our existing investors and welcome the participation of many new partners. We are excited to have an increasingly diverse group of limited partners participating in our funds."

Fund IV attracted commitments from a broad set of investors including endowments, fund-of-funds, foundations, family offices and not-for-profit organizations.

Goodwin Procter LLP served as Edge's legal advisor. No placement agent was used.

ABOUT EDGE

Edge is a real estate investment management firm focused on opportunistic and value-add real estate. The firm invests across the U.S., both with trusted operating partners and on a direct basis. Edge was founded in 2008 by Jeffrey Walker and Evan Mallah, in partnership with the principals of LS Power. Edge's investment philosophy is focused on value creation, risk mitigation, and relationships. The firm identifies and pursues investments in high growth markets while focusing on downside protection. Edge invests across all asset types including multifamily, senior housing, hospitality, office, industrial, and retail. Since inception, Edge has invested over $1 billion of equity throughout the U.S. For more information, please visit www.edgepe.com.

