Edge Shareholder Alert: Bernstein Liebhard LLP Announces That A Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Edge Therapeutics, Inc. - EDGE

According to the lawsuit, throughout the Class Period, Defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) the Company's lead product candidate EG-1962 would likely fail a futility analysis in connection with the NEWTON 2 study; and (2) as a result, the Company's financial statements and Defendants' statements about Edge's business, operations, and prospects, were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

On December 29, 2017, Edge announced that "an independent Data Monitoring Committee (DMC) recommended that the Phase 3 NEWTON 2 study of EG-1962 continue as planned based on the completion of a pre-planned futility analysis. The DMC made this recommendation after evaluating data from the Day 90 follow-up visit of the first 150 patients randomized and treated."

Then, on March 28, 2018, Edge announced "that a pre-specified interim analysis on data from the Day 90 visit of the first 210 subjects randomized and treated in the Phase 3 NEWTON 2 study of EG-1962 demonstrated a low probability of achieving a statistically-significant difference compared to the standard of care in the study's primary endpoint, if the study is fully enrolled." As a result, "[t]he independent Data Monitoring Committee (DMC) recommended that the study be stopped based on its conclusion that the study has a low probability of meeting its primary endpoint." Based on the DMC's recommendation, Edge stated that it will discontinue the Phase 3 NEWTON 2 study.

On this news, Edge's stock fell $14.28 per share, or nearly 92%, to close at $1.31 per share on March 28, 2018, damaging investors.

If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff, you must move the Court no later than June 22, 2018. A lead plaintiff is a representative party acting on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as lead plaintiff. If you choose to take no action, you may remain an absent class member.

