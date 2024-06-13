EDGE Signs Two MoU Agreements with Cummins Arabia

ABU DHABI, UAE, June 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- EDGE Group entity, AL TAIF, will seek to collaborate with Cummins Arabia on various marketing, sales, maintenance, and servicing activities of Cummins engines, parts, and other products, including rugged mobile power (RMP) products.

EDGE Group entity, AL TAIF, the UAE's leading military maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO) service provider of comprehensive lifecycle support for land platforms, heavy utility vehicles and ground support equipment to the UAE Armed Forces, has signed two Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) agreements with Cummins Arabia, part of Cummins Inc., a power solutions leader that pioneers new technologies with a broad portfolio ranging from engines to generators.

As per the first MoU, the two companies will collaborate to support the sales, maintenance and servicing activities of Cummins engines, parts, and other products for the UAE Armed Forces and other government entities. The second MoU stipulates the joint collaboration of AL TAIF and Cummins Arabia for the marketing, promotion, and sales of rugged mobile power (RMP) products.

The agreements were signed at EDGE Group headquarters in Abu Dhabi.

About EDGE

Launched in November 2019, the UAE's EDGE is one of the world's leading advanced technology groups, established to develop agile, bold and disruptive solutions for defence and beyond, and to be a catalyst for change and transformation. It is dedicated to bringing breakthrough innovations, products, and services to market with greater speed and efficiency, to position the UAE as a leading global hub for future industries, and to creating clear paths within the sector for the next generation of highly-skilled talent to thrive.

With a focus on the adoption of 4IR technologies, EDGE is driving the development of sovereign capabilities for global export and for the preservation of national security, working with front-line operators, international partners, and adopting advanced technologies such as autonomous capabilities, cyber-physical systems, advanced propulsion systems, robotics and smart materials. EDGE converges R&D, emerging technologies, digital transformation, and commercial market innovations with military capabilities to develop disruptive solutions tailored to the specific requirements of its customers. Headquartered in Abu Dhabi, capital of the UAE, EDGE consolidates more than 25 entities into five core clusters: Platforms & Systems, Missiles & Weapons, Space & Cyber Technologies, Trading & Mission Support, and Homeland Security.

For more information, visit edgegroup.ae.

About AL TAIF

Established in 2006, AL TAIF is the leading UAE in-country provider of maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO) services, and comprehensive lifecycle support for land platforms, heavy utility vehicles and ground support equipment. Specialising in supply chain services, technical training, engineering and development services, AL TAIF has a roster of over 1,200 employees – providing end-to-end solutions to empower its customers and ensure their mission readiness. Leveraging its technical capabilities, the company conducts vehicle and component rebuild, refurbishment and upgrades, as well as interior and exterior bodywork, painting and welding. Other services include engineering solutions, modernisations and technology integration across a wide range of defence platforms and systems.

For more information, visit altaif.ae.

About Cummins Arabia:

Cummins Arabia, a joint venture between Cummins Inc. and the Olayan Group, is a leading provider of power solutions across the UAE, Saudi Arabia, and Kuwait. Specializing in military applications, Cummins Arabia offers a range of power generation, engine and support services, including vehicle engines, base generators, and facility power. With a commitment to after-sales care, Cummins Arabia ensures peak performance through maintenance and repair services, catering to the demanding needs of defense applications.

For more information, visit https://www.cummins.com/

