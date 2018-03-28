EDGE THERAPEUTICS INVESTOR ALERT: Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP Encourages Investors Who Suffered Losses Exceeding $100,000 Investing In Edge Therapeutics, Inc. To Contact The Firm

Before market open on March 28, 2018, the Company issued a press release announcing "that a pre-specified interim analysis performed on data from the Day 90 visit of the first 210 subjects randomized and treated in the Phase 3 NEWTON 2 study of EG-1962 in adults with aneurysmal subarachnoid hemorrhage (aSAH) demonstrated a low probability of achieving a statistically-significant difference compared to the standard of care in the study's primary endpoint[.]" Furthermore, the Company stated that "[t]he independent Data Monitoring Committee (DMC) recommended that the study be stopped based on its conclusion that the study has a low probability of meeting its primary endpoint" and that the Company "has decided to discontinue the NEWTON 2 study[.]"

The Phase 3 NEWTON 2 study compared the efficacy and safety of EG-1962, a novel polymeric microparticle containing nimodipine suspended in a diluent of sodium hyaluronate designed to be administered through an external ventricular drain (EVD), to standard of care oral nimodipine in adult patients with aneurysmal subarachnoid hemorrhage (aSAH).

On this news, Edge Therapeutics' share price declined significantly, causing harm to investors.

If you invested in Edge Therapeutics stock or options and would like to discuss your legal rights, click here : www.faruqilaw.com/EDGE. There is no cost or obligation to you.

You can also contact us by calling Richard Gonnello toll free at 877-247-4292 or at 212-983-9330 or by sending an e-mail to rgonnello@faruqilaw.com.

CONTACT:

FARUQI & FARUQI, LLP

685 Third Avenue, 26th Floor

New York, NY 10017

Attn: Richard Gonnello, Esq.

rgonnello@faruqilaw.com

Telephone: (877) 247-4292 or (212) 983-9330

Attorney Advertising. The law firm responsible for this advertisement is Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP (www.faruqilaw.com). Prior results do not guarantee or predict a similar outcome with respect to any future matter. We welcome the opportunity to discuss your particular case. All communications will be treated in a confidential manner.



View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/edge-therapeutics-investor-alert-faruqi--faruqi-llp-encourages-investors-who-suffered-losses-exceeding-100000-investing-in-edge-therapeutics-inc-to-contact-the-firm-300621400.html

SOURCE Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP

Related Links

http://www.faruqilaw.com

