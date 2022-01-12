EdgeConneX Adds Three Data Center Industry Veterans and Thought Leaders to Executive Leadership Team

HERNDON, Va., Jan. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- EdgeConneX®, the pioneer in global Hyperlocal to Hyperscale Data Center Solutions, named three industry veterans to its executive leadership team. This announcement coincides with the company's continued focus on global expansion, having announced market entry into India and China and expanded footprint in Europe in 2021.

Jonathan Schildkraut joins EdgeConneX as Chief Strategy Officer. As CSO of EdgeConneX, Jonathan will be instrumental in helping guide the next chapter of the company's significant growth. Before joining EdgeConneX, Jonathan served as EVP and Chief Strategy Officer at CyrusOne, where he was responsible for strategic direction, leading global expansion efforts, identifying, and researching market opportunities, oversaw M&A, JVs, and strategic partnerships, among other executive-level duties.

Anand Ramesh has been named Senior Vice President of Advanced Technology. Before joining EdgeConneX, Anand served as Technical Lead, Advanced Technology & Innovation for Google Data Centers. In this role, Anand was responsible for Google's data center architecture and technology roadmap and delivered infrastructure solutions that improved total cost of ownership and capacity delivery lead-times. At EdgeConneX, Anand's portfolio includes the development and deployment of next-generation technologies throughout its global data center footprint. Anand will also help develop and implement the company's global sustainability initiatives.

Sam Lee has been named Managing Director, Market and Commercial Development, Asia-Pacific. Sam will help EdgeConneX achieve financial targets, maximize asset utilization, and ensure development plans are aligned with the company's growth strategy in APAC. Prior to joining EdgeConneX, Sam served as Managing Director for Lendlease and Global Switch. Sam also served as Asset Management Director for Digital Realty, where he was responsible for the direct oversight and general management of Digital Realty's portfolio of data centers in Singapore.

"EdgeConneX is a trusted provider of data center solutions to many of the most vital and demanding service providers and hyperscalers in the world," said Randy Brouckman, CEO of EdgeConneX. "This is a big responsibility and one that requires constant consideration, from both a solution and leadership standpoint. Our executive bench is strong and made up of some of the world's leading industry authorities and innovators. These new executive leadership hires signal commitment to our current and future customers. They also signal our continued commitment to the technologies, companies, and people we support and the environment that supports us all."

About EdgeConneX

Backed by EQT, a Swedish-based infrastructure fund, EdgeConneX provides a full range of sustainable data center solutions worldwide. We work closely with our customers to offer choice in location, scale and type of facility, from Hyperlocal to Hyperscale. EdgeConneX is a global leader in anytime, anywhere and any scale data center services for a diverse portfolio of industries, including Content, Cloud, Networks, Gaming, Automotive, SaaS, IoT, HPC, Security and more. With a mission predicated on taking care of our customers, our people, and our planet, EdgeConneX strives to Empower Your Edge. EdgeConneX was recognized by Frost & Sullivan with the 2021 Frost & Sullivan Competitive Strategy Leadership Award for building pioneering and effective data centers that support next-generation technology For more information, please visit edgeconnex.com.

SOURCE EdgeConneX