EdgeConneX® and Lume Partner to Shape the Future of Edge Cloud Solutions

HERNDON, Va., Sept. 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- EdgeConneX ®, the pioneer in Edge Data Centers®, is working with Lume to bring the best in cloud solutions to midmarket and enterprise businesses operating at the Edge. With the IoT, 5G and other innovative applications challenging traditional centralized data center models, this partnership intends to help solve for many common cloud adoption challenges. Now, EdgeConneX customers can leverage Lume's Cloud Anyware™ service suite to deploy highly proximate dedicated private, virtual private, hybrid and on-premise cloud solutions. The news comes as EdgeConneX enhances its portfolio of leading cloud solution partners.

"The Edge is not so much a place as it is a way of architecting the Internet to be responsive to businesses' needs for localized network peering, data acquisition, compute processing and storage as close as possible to their end-users," says Phillip Marangella, Chief Marketing Officer at EdgeConneX. "Whereas long-standing cloud service offerings are often clustered and centralized in design, our partnership with Lume distributes diverse cloud solutions locally, exactly where businesses need them. We're excited about our partnership with Lume because it supports us in accomplishing a critical goal – bringing the Cloud to the Edge, local and highly proximate to enterprise customers."

"We value our partnership with EdgeConneX, a true pioneer in edge data center development and innovation," states Josh Rhine, Chief Marketing Officer at Lume. "Location matters and being at the "Edge" is important to our customers. It decreases latency, can help meet compliance requirements, and provides geographically diverse locations for colocation, cloud solutions, and disaster recovery environments. EdgeConneX footprint of data centers allows us to add even more locations for deploying our Cloud Anyware™ solutions and gives our customers more options for selecting the right data center location, and help define what the 'cloud' means for them."

As companies increasingly leverage hybrid cloud deployments and applications like Virtual Desktop Infrastructure, they have a pressing need to circumvent distance, capacity and centralized processing constraints. As other big name enterprise software companies like VMware also move to upgrade Edge cloud portfolios, the EdgeConneX – Lume collaboration is a strategic move that reinforces their position as go-to providers of Edge-aware Internet architecture.

Customer Partnership Benefits Include:

EdgeConneX Global hyperlocal/hyperscale Data Center Services: An established global platform of hyperlocal to hyperscale data center facilities in over 30 markets worldwide, connects Cloud Service Providers and enterprises with improved latency, performance and reliability.

An established global platform of hyperlocal to hyperscale data center facilities in over 30 markets worldwide, connects Cloud Service Providers and enterprises with improved latency, performance and reliability. Multi-Cloud Scalability: Hybrid and Multi-Cloud solutions allow customers to optimize Cloud services, delivering flexibility and scalability as their business grows and evolves with the ability to securely interconnect to any and all of the leading cloud service providers via our cloud access partners.

Hybrid and Multi-Cloud solutions allow customers to optimize Cloud services, delivering flexibility and scalability as their business grows and evolves with the ability to securely interconnect to any and all of the leading cloud service providers via our cloud access partners. Choice in Location and Infrastructure Type via Cloud Anyware™: Customers can choose the infrastructure types they need and have them all fully integrated, managed, and supported by Lume's industry experts, including: Private Cloud, Colocation, Hybrid Cloud, On-Premise Cloud and Public Cloud connectivity.

Customers can choose the infrastructure types they need and have them all fully integrated, managed, and supported by Lume's industry experts, including: Private Cloud, Colocation, Hybrid Cloud, On-Premise Cloud and Public Cloud connectivity. Data Privacy and Control: Cloud solutions located where customers need them, giving them control of their data to ensure it is always secure, private, and meets compliance standards.

For more information about EdgeConneX visit edgeconnex.com or email info@edgeconnex.com.

About EdgeConneX

EdgeConneX provides a full range of data center solutions worldwide, from Hyperlocal to Hyperscale, from purpose-built to build-to-order, working closely with our customers to offer choice in location, scale, and type of facility. Delivering flexibility, connectivity, proximity, and value, EdgeConneX is a global leader in anytime, anywhere, any scale data center services for a diverse portfolio of industries including Content, Cloud, Networks, Gaming, Automotive, SaaS, IoT, HPC, Security, and more.



Empower Your Edge® with EdgeConneX. For more information, please visit edgeconnex.com .

About Lume

Lume provides Private Cloud, Data Center, and Hybrid Infrastructure Solutions. Utilizing our global network and data center footprint, we provide solutions for companies that need help getting to the cloud or improving their existing cloud infrastructure. Built on redundant, enterprise-grade infrastructure, our solutions are tailored to meet client specific needs. We deliver premium solutions that provide more control, better performance and increased reliability.

For more information, please visit lumecloud.com.

SOURCE EdgeConneX

Related Links

www.edgeconnex.com

