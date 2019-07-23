EdgeConneX® and Rackspace Team to Provide Hybrid Cloud Solutions Across EdgeConneX Global Edge Data Center® Platform

HERNDON, Va., July 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- EdgeConneX ®, the pioneer in Edge Data Centers, today announces its partnership with Rackspace to deliver a powerful combination of enterprise cloud solutions and the global EdgeConneX data center platform. This partnership delivers Edge-based cloud solutions to enterprises worldwide and facilitates cloud migrations with options ranging from dedicated bare metal environments to variable hybrid cloud and multi-cloud solutions from best of breed providers, including Amazon Web Services, Microsoft® Azure®, OpenStack®, VMware®, Google Cloud Platform™, Oracle and more.

"Enterprises are running an increasing number of applications, across multiple locations, and those applications have become increasingly more complex and critical to their businesses success," said Lisa McLin, Vice President of Channel Sales and Channel Chief at Rackspace. "As part of the growing digital transformation trend, enterprise customers are asking for hybrid solutions delivered as a service and as close to their end-user customers as possible to ensure the best possible experience. As a premier edge data center provider with a longstanding philosophy of bringing the edge to its customers, partnering with EdgeConneX was a natural fit."

EdgeConneX and Rackspace customers can realize immediate benefits including:

EdgeConneX Data Center Services : An established global platform of hyperlocal to hyperscale data center facilities in over 30 markets worldwide, connects Cloud Service Providers and enterprises with improved latency, performance and reliability.

: An established global platform of hyperlocal to hyperscale data center facilities in over 30 markets worldwide, connects Cloud Service Providers and enterprises with improved latency, performance and reliability. Multi-Cloud Scalability : Hybrid and Multi-Cloud solutions allow customers to optimize Cloud services, delivering flexibility and scalability as their business grows and evolves. In addition, Cloud connect solutions from Amazon Web Services, Megaport, Telia, PacketFabric, Comcast, and more, allow customers to utilize the best, fastest cloud service for any workload.

: Hybrid and Multi-Cloud solutions allow customers to optimize Cloud services, delivering flexibility and scalability as their business grows and evolves. In addition, Cloud connect solutions from Amazon Web Services, Megaport, Telia, PacketFabric, Comcast, and more, allow customers to utilize the best, fastest cloud service for any workload. Private Cloud Services : Pay-As-You-Go Private Cloud services from Rackspace allow customers to run private clouds with a consumption and billing model similar to public cloud models.

: Pay-As-You-Go Private Cloud services from Rackspace allow customers to run private clouds with a consumption and billing model similar to public cloud models. Managed Hosting, Data and Applications: Rackspace offers managed services for leading databases, ecommerce, digital marketing and enterprise applications in the Oracle and SAP ecosystems.

Rackspace offers managed services for leading databases, ecommerce, digital marketing and enterprise applications in the Oracle and SAP ecosystems. 24x7 Visibility and Enhanced Security: A powerful combination of tools like Rackspace Managed Security (RMS) and EdgeConneX EdgeOS, the next-generation Data Center Information Management (DCIM) platform, delivers added value for customers with industry-leading security services and web-based, self-service data center operations, monitoring, ticketing, and more.

"We are honored to partner with Rackspace combining our customer-centric philosophies to deliver integrated cloud solutions locally to businesses and tailored to each customer's unique requirements," said Phillip Marangella, Chief Marketing Officer at EdgeConneX. "Our collaboration helps bring a faster, easier and more economical path to cloud migration for enterprises by bringing the cloud to the customer through local access to the most proximate, flexible, secure and scalable cloud solutions with the ability to support any deployment type from any cloud service provider yet optimized and managed by Rackspace."

About EdgeConneX:

EdgeConneX provides a full range of data center solutions worldwide, from Hyperlocal to Hyperscale, from purpose-built to build-to-order, working closely with our customers to offer choice in location, scale, and type of facility. Delivering flexibility, connectivity, proximity, and value, EdgeConneX is a global leader in anytime, anywhere, any scale data center services for a diverse portfolio of industries including Content, Cloud, Networks, Gaming, Automotive, SaaS, IoT, HPC, Security, and more.



About Rackspace

At Rackspace, we accelerate the value of the cloud during every phase of digital transformation. By managing apps, data, security and multiple clouds, we are the best choice to help customers get to the cloud, innovate with new technologies and maximize their IT investments. As a recognized Gartner Magic Quadrant leader, we are uniquely positioned to close the gap between the complex reality of today and the promise of tomorrow. Passionate about customer success, we provide unbiased expertise, based on proven results, across all the leading technologies. And across every interaction worldwide, we deliver Fanatical Experience.™ Rackspace has been honored by Fortune, Forbes, Glassdoor and others as one of the best places to work. Learn more at www.rackspace.com or call 1-800-961-2888.

