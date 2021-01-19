EdgeConneX Announces New Edge Data Center in Santiago Chile and Expanded Cloud Offerings Throughout LATAM with Oracle FastConnect

HERNDON, Va., Jan. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- EdgeConneX ®, the pioneer in Edge data center® development, a member of Oracle PartnerNetwork (OPN), announces the addition of its 33rd data center market to its global Edge data center portfolio. The EdgeConneX Santiago, SCL01, facility provides international service providers and local Santiago businesses with 7MWs of high-quality, low-latency data center capacity. EdgeConneX is already planning to build SCL02 on its Santiago campus, bringing additional resources to meet continued demand from multiple service providers.

As one of the anchor customers in Santiago, Oracle will offer dedicated and private access to Oracle Cloud through Oracle Cloud Infrastructure FastConnect at the EdgeConneX data center in Santiago. Through collaboration with EdgeConneX, Oracle customers can benefit from reliable network access to their cloud data and applications from Santiago. This means improved performance, enhanced control, flexibility, and scalability to provide access to critical business data and functions.

"We welcome the arrival of EdgeConneX in Chile," said Lucas Palacios, The Economy Minister for the Government of Chile. "Our country needs investment that focuses on technology, innovation and the sophistication of human capital that will make us more competitive in the region, and the world. This is particularly true in the context of the economic recovery we face in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic. Chile is a country that offers companies, operators, service providers and technology firms a solid platform for the growing digital economy. This is the direction that we are looking toward for the country's future development."

With one of the largest economies in Latin America, 451 Research characterizes Chile as an emerging data center market, which means it is currently underserved with multi-tenant data center (MTDC) facilities, providing rapid market growth opportunities. Driven by this surging demand, throughout South America, EdgeConneX is creating regional and international business gateways with carrier-neutral edge facilities that serve as connectivity, peering, processing and storage hubs.

"The arrival of EdgeConneX as a global player in the edge data center space will accelerate the digital transformation Chile is experiencing and reinforce its position as a digital hub for Latin America," maintains Andrés Rodríguez, Director of InvestChile. "The EdgeConneX installation, along with Oracle's cloud infrastructure, will extend the benefits of the cloud to the region and foster new technological entrepreneurship."

"We are thrilled to further extend our Edge footprint in Latin America with the addition of our newest data center in Santiago, a historically underserved data center market of the world," stated Phillip Marangella, Chief Marketing Officer at EdgeConneX. "As a result, our service provider customers like Oracle can extend their solutions locally to enterprises and organizations that will gain access to low-latency connectivity and content delivery, as well as the finest private cloud services available. We are looking forward to be a part of Santiago's current and future growth in the region's digital economy."

Oracle Cloud Infrastructure FastConnect provides dedicated connectivity to Oracle Cloud Infrastructure and other Oracle Cloud services. FastConnect provides an easy, elastic, and economical way to create a dedicated and private connection with higher bandwidth options, and a more reliable and consistent networking experience versus public internet-based connections.

"Customers require seamless connectivity from their data centers and networks to Oracle Cloud for their most demanding workloads and applications," said Ross Brown, vice president product management, Oracle Cloud Infrastructure. "With the FastConnect Service, customers can provision the dedicated and private connections they need today and easily scale with their growing business demands."

Specifically architected to meet the needs of the enterprise, Oracle Cloud is an enterprise cloud that delivers powerful compute and networking performance and a comprehensive portfolio of infrastructure and platform cloud services from application development and business analytics to data management, integration, security, artificial intelligence (AI), and blockchain. With unique architecture and capabilities, Oracle Cloud delivers unmatched security, performance, and cost savings. Oracle Cloud is the only cloud built to run Oracle Autonomous Database , the industry's first and only self-driving database.

For more information about EdgeConneX and its leading Edge of network infrastructure solutions for expanding and improving access to data, content, and communications anywhere, anytime, at any scale, visit edgeconnex.com or email [email protected].

About EdgeConneX:

EdgeConneX provides a full range of data center solutions worldwide, from Hyperlocal to Hyperscale, from purpose-built to build-to-order, working closely with our customers to offer choice in location, scale, and type of facility. Delivering flexibility, connectivity, proximity, and value, EdgeConneX is a global leader in anytime, anywhere, any scale data center services for a diverse portfolio of industries including Content, Cloud, Networks, Gaming, Automotive, SaaS, IoT, HPC, Security, and more.

EdgeConneX Media Contact:

JSA for EdgeConneX

1-866-695-3629 ext. 13

[email protected]

About Oracle PartnerNetwork

Oracle PartnerNetwork (OPN) is Oracle's partner program designed to enable partners to accelerate the transition to cloud and drive superior customer business outcomes. The OPN program allows partners to engage with Oracle through track(s) aligned to how they go to market: Cloud Build for partners that provide products or services built on or integrated with Oracle Cloud; Cloud Sell for partners that resell Oracle Cloud technology; Cloud Service for partners that implement, deploy and manage Oracle Cloud Services; and License & Hardware for partners that build, service or sell Oracle software licenses or hardware products. Customers can expedite their business objectives with OPN partners who have achieved Expertise in a product family or cloud service. To learn more visit: http://www.oracle.com/partnernetwork

Trademarks

Oracle and Java are registered trademarks of Oracle and/or its affiliates. Other names may be trademarks of their respective owners.

SOURCE EdgeConneX

Related Links

www.edgeconnex.com

