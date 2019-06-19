EdgeConneX® Brings Cutting-Edge Cloud Access Solutions to Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn., June 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- EdgeConneX ®, the pioneer in edge data centers, announced today the launch of local cloud on-ramp services to enterprises in the Memphis area through partnerships with Comcast Business and Megaport . Through these partnerships, Memphis area businesses will have local access to the world's leading cloud platforms, including AWS, Microsoft Azure, Google Cloud, IBM Cloud, Oracle Cloud, and Alibaba Cloud.

By offering dedicated cloud on-ramp services that bypass the public internet, businesses have direct connections to the cloud that are highly secure, offer guaranteed performance, improved latency, and ultimately reduce the overall costs of accessing the cloud.

"EdgeConneX has provided a boost to the growing Memphis business climate with this cutting-edge technology investment," states Regina Whitley, from the Greater Memphis IT council. "This is a big breakthrough for Memphis, as our businesses no longer have to look to major tech-towns for cloud connectivity."

As an anchor network service provider in 17 EdgeConneX data centers, Comcast Business has been a strategic partner of EdgeConneX. By leveraging Comcast's fast and secure network, enterprises can directly access hybrid and multi-cloud on-ramp solutions located within the EdgeConneX data center in Memphis.

Megaport, a leading provider of Elastic Interconnection services uses Software Defined Networking (SDN) to enable customers to rapidly connect to leading cloud service providers. Megaport will make its multi-cloud access solution available to customers from within the EdgeConneX Memphis data center. This means that local enterprises in Memphis can now connect to multiple leading cloud platforms from one location and support multiple workloads and applications in a variety of cloud environments. With Megaport Cloud Router, Megaport's virtual router service, customers can create on-demand cloud-to-cloud connections that support multi-cloud interoperation.

"The increase of multi-cloud architectures and the ability to seamlessly move data between locations and applications is critical to ensuring peak performance," commented Eric Troyer, Chief Marketing Officer for Megaport. "Through our partnership with EdgeConneX, we now provide enterpriseslocal hybrid and multi-cloud access in Memphis.Through integration with leading cloud providers, the Megaport SDN enables rapid, on-demand connections that support the scalability and agility needed for today's IT architectures."

"We are committed to delivering an Edge data center platform locally to our customers, and to bringing a better performing, lower cost and more secure cloud to customers in Edge markets like Memphis," comments Phillip Marangella , Chief Marketing Officer for EdgeConneX.

For more information about EdgeConneX and its leading Edge of network infrastructure solutions for expanding and improving access to data, content, and communications anywhere, anytime, at any scale, visit edgeconnex.com or email info@edgeconnex.com.

About EdgeConneX:

EdgeConneX provides a full range of data center solutions worldwide, from Hyperlocal to Hyperscale, from purpose-built to build-to-order, working closely with our customers to offer choice in location, scale, and type of facility. Delivering flexibility, connectivity, proximity, and value, EdgeConneX is a global leader in anytime, anywhere, any scale data center services for a diverse portfolio of industries including Content, Cloud, Networks, Gaming, Automotive, SaaS, IoT, HPC, Security, and more.



Empower Your Edge® with EdgeConneX. For more information, please visit edgeconnex.com .

SOURCE EdgeConneX

Related Links

http://www.edgeconnex.com

