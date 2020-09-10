EdgeConneX Brings Private Cloud Connectivity Solutions to Phoenix with Microsoft Azure ExpressRoute

PHOENIX, Sept. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- EdgeConneX ®, a pioneer in Edge Data Centers, has just streamlined the path for customers in Arizona to connect to Microsoft cloud services by offering the Microsoft Azure ExpressRoute service in its Phoenix Edge Data Center ® (EDC). Azure ExpressRoute allows users to create private connections between their IT deployments and Microsoft's global data centers.

EdgeConneX serves the Phoenix metropolitan area from the EDC, located near the heart of the Arizona State University Campus in Tempe, less than 20 minutes from downtown Phoenix. The EDC has been purpose-built and strategically located to provide a secure colocation facility for customers wishing to deliver content and applications to local-market end-users - with the lowest possible latency - creating the best possible user experience. The Phoenix EDC has one of the richest network service provider ecosystems available in the Phoenix market.

The carrier-neutral Phoenix EDC now acts as a direct edge cloud on-ramp node from which customers can establish secure, scalable and affordable links to Microsoft services, including Microsoft 365 and Microsoft Dynamics 365.

"The Phoenix metropolitan area has one of the fastest growing populations in the country, which in turn is attracting many new and established enterprise and technology companies to establish large front and back-office operations, call centers and distribution hubs in the area," says Aron Smith, Vice President for Interconnection Product Management at EdgeConneX. "By providing these companies local private access to the Cloud in Phoenix via Microsoft Azure ExpressRoute at EdgeConneX, customers can enjoy all the benefits of the Cloud with a secure, dedicated and local access solution that simultaneously optimizes performance and reduces costs."

Ross Ortega, Partner Program Manager, Microsoft Azure Networking at Microsoft Corp. said, "Manageability and network performance are often the largest inhibitors to cloud adoption or migrations. Through Microsoft Azure ExpressRoute sites like the one at the EdgeConneX Phoenix data center, we help enhance the performance and user experience for local enterprises accessing cloud applications, content, or services on the Microsoft global network."

With the new Azure ExpressRoute site now available in Phoenix, customers already located in the local EdgeConneX data center can order a simple cross connect to privately access all Microsoft cloud services available through the global Azure platform. All other enterprises located in the greater Phoenix area can also connect to the local Azure ExpressRoute site by using the various metro ethernet solutions offered by their local carrier to connect back to the EdgeConneX data center or other ExpressRoute partners offering connectivity to the Phoenix site.

Additional Resources: • EdgeConneX Phoenix datasheet • Azure ExpressRoute Connectivity For more information about EdgeConneX, visit edgeconnex.com or email [email protected] .

About EdgeConneX

EdgeConneX provides a full range of data center solutions worldwide, from Hyperlocal to Hyperscale, from purpose-built to build-to-order, working closely with our customers to offer choice in location, scale and type of facility. Delivering flexibility, connectivity, proximity and value, EdgeConneX is a global leader in anytime, anywhere and any scale data center services for a diverse portfolio of industries, including Content, Cloud, Networks, Gaming, Automotive, SaaS, IoT, HPC, Security and more.

Empower Your Edge with EdgeConneX. For more information, please visit edgeconnex.com.

