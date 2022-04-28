EdgeConneX® Enters Indonesian Market with Plans for a Hyperscale Data Center Campus

Having announced plans to build a pan-Indian data center platform through a joint venture, AdaniConneX, as well as announcing a strategic investment in Chayora, a leading data center operator in China, the acquisition of the GTN Data Center in Indonesia represents the 3 rd major country in Asia that EdgeConneX has entered as part of its global expansion strategy. GTN's carrier neutral facility supports over 50 customers in a nearly 7MW facility located in a secure area with reliable, scalable, and diverse power sources and a 100% SLA record.

In a data center market that Structure Research forecasts will reach nearly $650 million by 2026, with nearly 2/3 of it coming from hyperscaler demand, Jakarta is another market in the region witnessing rapid growth driven by cloud adoption. Providing high quality and reliable hyperscale digital infrastructure is essential to support the digital transformation of Indonesia and also help it serve as a regional gateway.

"Our legacy is being able to successfully and quickly deliver data center infrastructure at the Edge," said Kelvin Fong, Managing Director (APAC) at EdgeConneX. "As we continue to expand both our Edge and hyperscale data center platform globally, the planned hyperscale data center campus in Jakarta will give us capabilities to meet our customers' requirements for capacity in this vital and growing market in the APAC region."

"Entry into Indonesia gives EdgeConneX presence in three of the largest countries in the world outside the United States. This is a market with tremendous long-term upside. Indonesia has strong demographics, a rapidly rising homegrown technology sector, and is early in the adoption curve when it comes to outsourced infrastructure services like cloud and data centres," stated Philbert Shih, Founder of Structure Research. "The acquisition of an operating business and land plot fits exactly with what EdgeConneX is doing around Hyperlocal and Hyperscale. It can cater to local enterprises and service providers while having the capacity and runway to serve hyperscale clouds. Indonesia, unlike many markets in the world, is home to all the major US and Chinese hyperscale clouds, and this will create incredible volumes of demand for hyperscale data centers."

