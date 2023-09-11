EdgeConneX Enters the Malaysia Market with Plans for Several Data Centers in Three Markets Offering Nearly 300 MWs of Capacity

EdgeConneX

11 Sep, 2023, 08:00 ET

With data centers planned in downtown Kuala Lumpur, Bukit Jalil, and Cyberjaya, the new facilities will offer customers highly proximate, scalable, and high-power designs to meet any requirement

HERNDON, Va., Sept. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- EdgeConneX®, the pioneer in global Hyperlocal to Hyperscale Data Center Solutions announces its entrance into the Malaysian market with plans to build highly proximate and high-power data centers that will deliver nearly 300 MWs of capacity combined. Located in critical locations across Malaysia, the new EdgeConneX data centers in Kuala Lumpur's Central Business District, Bukit Jalil, and Cyberjaya offer customers the ability to design highly customized configurations to meet any requirement. 

*Photo Credit: Cyberview* From Left to Right: Dato’ Romli bin Ishak, Chairman of Cyberview Sdn Bhd; Kamarul Ariffin Abdul Samad, Chief Executive Officer of Cyberview Sdn Bhd; Yang Berbahagia Datuk Ts. Dr. Haji Aminuddin Bin Hassim, Secretary General, Minister of Science, Technology & Innovation; Yang Berhormat Chang Lih Kang, Minister of Science, Technology & Innovation; Randy Brouckman, Chief Executive Officer & Co-Founder of EdgeConneX; Yang Berhormat Hajjah Aiman Athirah Sabu, Deputy Minister of Women, Family and Community Development of Malaysia & Member of Parlimen Sepang; Phillip Marangella, Chief Marketing and Product Officer, EdgeConneX; Sam Lee, Managing Director, Market & Commercial Development, Asia Pacific, EdgeConneX; Chi Yee Ling, Vice President Real Estate and Site Development, Asia Pacific, EdgeConneX
As one of Asia's strongest economies, Malaysia is set to continue its rise with significant infrastructure and information technology investments, partly driven by increased digitalization and the adoption of advanced technologies such as cloud computing and AI. This high-tech growth is aided by the country's dense network connectivity, available and scale power, multiple port cities, and connections to 22 submarine cables that provide low-latency access to other countries across the globe.

EdgeConneX Managing Director for APAC, Kelvin Fong, notes, "The high demand for scalable, high-capacity infrastructure across the Asia Pacific region fuels EdgeConneX expansion into Malaysia. Our Malaysian data center footprint will contribute to the nation's digital economy, vibrant tech ecosystem, and passion for progress, fostering increased innovation and collaborative partnerships. We look forward to continued and shared success in the region and supporting our customer's capacity expansions into Malaysia."

Structure Research's Head of Research, Jabez Tan, noted, "The Malaysia market is attractive because of its proximity to the Singapore connectivity ecosystem. In addition, the ability to access the densely aggregated set of submarine cables will allow companies across Malaysia to connect to the rest of the APAC region from a single location. Being in such proximity eliminates performance degradation for a large cross-section of the workloads today."

Malaysia Data Center Details:

  • Kuala Lumpur Central Business District (CBD): Marked by an excellent central location, the data center will be built within the downtown business district of Malaysia's modern capital, Kuala Lumpur. Offering 19 MW IT Load capacity, this facility will provide customers ample opportunity for customized, build-to-suit configurations and highly proximate, low latency solutions to the capital city.
  • Bukit Jalil: As a prosperous suburb of greater Kuala Lumpur, Bukit Jalil is home to several educational, technological, and medical institutions. With nearly 70 MWs IT Load capacity, this EdgeConneX site is a greenfield build in the MRANTI technology park, offering ample power to address hyperscale and large-scale cloud or AI deployments.
  • Cyberjaya: Located in a region focused on research and development in knowledge-based industries, Cyberjaya is home to several high-tech science parks near Malaysia's government seat. The EdgeConneX data center campus will have over 200 MWs of capacity and consist of nine buildings spread over 30 acres, providing the scalable capacity and power to meet a whole array of customer requirements in the future.

For more information, please visit www.edgeconnex.com.

Follow EdgeConneX latest news and developments:

About EdgeConneX
Backed by EQT Infrastructure, part of the global investment organization EQT, EdgeConneX provides a full range of sustainable data center solutions worldwide. We work closely with our customers to offer choices in location, scale, and type of facility, from Hyperlocal to Hyperscale. EdgeConneX is a global leader in anytime, anywhere, and any scale data center services for a diverse portfolio of industries, including Content, Cloud, Networks, Gaming, Automotive, SaaS, IoT, HPC, Security, and more. With a mission predicated on taking care of our customers, our people, and our planet, EdgeConneX strives to Empower Your Edge. For more information, please visit edgeconnex.com.

SOURCE EdgeConneX

