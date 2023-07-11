EdgeConneX Expands Cloud Connectivity Capabilities in Phoenix with AWS Direct Connect

News provided by

EdgeConneX

11 Jul, 2023, 08:00 ET

Availability of local cloud on-ramp further ensures a superior customer experience and high quality of service for data-intensive workloads

HERNDON, Va., July 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- EdgeConneX®, the pioneer in global Hyperlocal to Hyperscale Data Center Solutions, announces the deployment of AWS Direct Connect with both 10Gbps and 100Gbps capability at the Phoenix Edge Data Center® (PHX01). EdgeConneX is a member of the Amazon Web Services (AWS) Partner Network (APN), and AWS Direct Connect is already available in the Portland Edge Data Center® Campus (POR01 and POR02). AWS Direct Connect allows customers to establish direct edge cloud on-ramps, which can reduce costs, improve operations, and deliver a superior and consistent network experience for their data-intensive workloads.

The greater Phoenix area has developed into a burgeoning tech and business ecosystem in the Southwest region, in part due to local business incentives, tax exemptions, and low latency routes to larger metros. By layering on the added flexibility of AWS Direct Connect in the EdgeConneX Phoenix data center, companies can advance their digital transformation strategies and application evolution by linking their internal network via direct point-to-point connections. This creates a secure, private cloud connection with access to both 10Gbps and 100Gbps AWS Direct Connect ports. 

Phillip Marangella, Chief Marketing and Product Officer at EdgeConneX:
"EdgeConneX customers are increasingly leveraging hybrid architecture solutions to address high bandwidth workloads, such as artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning (ML), and augmented and virtual reality (AR/VR). EdgeConneX is working with AWS to offer customers in Phoenix expanded workload transport options and improved scalability and reliability."

Emad Benjamin, General Manager of AWS Direct Connect at AWS:
"Emerging tech applications and cloud-based IT architectures require high availability and lower latency connectivity. With AWS Direct Connect in the EdgeConneX Phoenix data center, customers can create virtual interfaces directly to AWS and access services such as Amazon Elastic Compute Cloud (Amazon EC2) and Amazon Simple Storage Service (Amazon S3), allowing for increased security and consistent network experiences."

Michael Reid, CEO for Megaport
"Our customers with mission-critical applications require secure, on-premises infrastructure to meet optimal application performance. By leveraging AWS Direct Connect at the EdgeConneX Phoenix data center, our customers can benefit from low-latency connections to the cloud, essential to supporting the modern applications that power their businesses."

The EdgeConneX Phoenix Data Center is engineered for customers requiring the lowest latency and is marked by Tier III design, and just 10 miles from downtown Phoenix. In addition, EdgeConneX is building a 100MW data center campus in nearby Mesa, Arizona.

For more information, please visit www.edgeconnex.com.

Follow EdgeConneX latest news and developments:

About EdgeConneX

Backed by EQT Infrastructure, part of the global investment organization EQT, EdgeConneX provides a full range of sustainable data center solutions worldwide. We work closely with our customers to offer choices in location, scale, and type of facility, from Hyperlocal to Hyperscale. EdgeConneX is a global leader in anytime, anywhere, and any scale data center services for a diverse portfolio of industries, including Content, Cloud, Networks, Gaming, Automotive, SaaS, IoT, HPC, Security, and more. With a mission predicated on taking care of our customers, our people, and our planet, EdgeConneX strives to Empower Your Edge. For more information, please visit edgeconnex.com.

SOURCE EdgeConneX

Also from this source

EdgeConneX Expands Cloud Access with Megaport in Three U.S. Cities

EdgeConneX Expands Israeli Data Center Footprint

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.