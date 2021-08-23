EdgeConneX® Names Kelvin Fong as Asia Pacific (APAC) Region Managing Director and Establishes APAC Regional Headquarters

With extensive data center operations and development experience in Asia, Kelvin brings a wealth of industry knowledge and customer relationships. Most recently, he served as Managing Director for CapitaLand, one of Asia's largest diversified real estate groups where he developed new business units in Singapore, China, and India. Previously, Kelvin was Managing Director of Global Switch for Hong Kong, Singapore and China, and Executive Director of Asia Tone, a leading regional data center operator.

"EdgeConneX is a trusted provider of data center solutions to some of the largest and most demanding service providers in the world," said Randy Brouckman, CEO of EdgeConneX. "As our customers increasingly look for data center solutions in the Asia-Pac region, it is vital that we have a local presence and team that understands and supports their unique needs. The hiring of a proven industry and region specialist, Kelvin Fong, who will lead a broad team from our new Singapore-based headquarters, is vital as we grow our presence throughout the Asia-Pac region."

APAC Region Growth

With the new market headquarters and Singapore-based team in place, Kelvin will oversee market growth in a region of the world that has experienced significant demand and growth, led by the digital transformation and cloud adoption push.

"Now is the time to be at the forefront of edge and hyperscale data center development and deployment in this growing technological hotspot of the world," said Kelvin. "EdgeConneX has proven its success in the Americas and EMEA over the last decade. As they expand in the Asia-Pac market, I'm excited to establish and lead a great team, focused on delivering data center solutions for some of the leading service providers in the world."

