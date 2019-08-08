EdgeConneX Officially Opens its Buenos Aires Edge Data Center

HERNDON, Va., Aug. 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- EdgeConneX®, the pioneer in edge data center® development, announces that its newest facility in Buenos Aires, Argentina, is open and available for customers. As the only carrier-neutral edge data center in Buenos Aires and driven by robust global customer demand, the facility provides cloud, content, network, and other service providers with a high-quality, N+1 data center facility that can scale to 10 MWs, with anticipated investments approaching $US 50 million. This investment in the Argentine market will support the global expansion plans of both current and prospective EdgeConneX customers aiming to serve the region with a local solution. As a result, global service providers and local organizations throughout the region will gain access to scalable data capacity with low-latency connectivity, critical content delivery solutions, and advanced cloud services previously unavailable in this region.

Located in Parque Industrial Pilar, one of the largest industrial districts in South America, the newest EdgeConneX data center facilitates interconnection between multiple networks and other service provider customers. By supporting and providing local connectivity, peering, and internet exchange solutions from leading network providers including Metrotel, Silica Networks, CenturyLink, and others, the EdgeConneX facility will serve as a key connectivity and technology hub that helps enable the digital transformation initiatives advocated by the Argentine government and draw further investment from global service providers looking for a local carrier-neutral data center.

With strong support and encouragement from the Argentina Investment and Trade Promotion Agency (AAICI) and the Municipality of Pilar, the EdgeConneX Buenos Aires data center was completed in under 8 months. This unprecedented rapid deployment brings into operation a digital technology hub where the world's leading technology companies and local technology startups can interconnect and grow new digital ecosystems.

Quotes:

Phillip Marangella , Chief Marketing Officer for EdgeConneX

"We are honored to collaborate with the local Buenos Aires and national Argentinian government entities, as well as our service provider customers and partners to bring a carrier-neutral edge data center to Buenos Aires . As we continue to expand our edge footprint globally, we look forward to enabling our customers' growth in South America by facilitating the fastest and most reliable delivery of cloud, content, network and other services closer to their end users with a premium edge data center offering in Buenos Aires ."

" Argentina is undergoing the most ambitious infrastructure plan in its history, including both traditional (airports and highways), and digital infrastructure. We believe that the digital infrastructure transformation of Argentina is key for the success of the digital economy, and the EdgeConneX announcement falls well in line with the Argentine Government's Digital Agenda, where private and public sector work together towards shared goals of the digital era."

"We have been working with EdgeConneX for the past few years regarding this particular investment, in the context of Argentina's Data Center Promotion Project led by Invest Argentina. The fact that EdgeConneX has selected Buenos Aires as its first location in South America is a vote of confidence in the country and the potential it sees in the digital economy."

"The EdgeConneX Buenos Aires data center brings a significant boost to the economic development of the region. The introduction of edge technologies and access to content and cloud on-ramps will only serve to entice additional investment in the region – further solidifying Buenos Aires as a technology and connectivity hub in South America . We are very excited to be a part of the grand opening and to welcome EdgeConneX innovative edge data center model to Argentina ."

"We will continue working with EdgeConneX, whom we congratulate on the completion of the construction of its facilities, to improve access for clients in Pilar and throughout the region. The inauguration of its newest edge data center in the heart of the Pilar Industrial Park will surely encourage more activity and better connectivity in and beyond our city."

"EdgeConneX new facility is a gain for Buenos Aires – a developing multi-tenant datacenter market in Latin America – and should further attract interest in the market. This new datacenter is Argentina's first dedicated wholesale build and is also a carrier-neutral colocation option – a noteworthy development considering that nearly two-thirds of the top players in the Buenos Aires datacenter market are telcos."

