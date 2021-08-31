EdgeConneX Portland Data Center Campus Now Enabled with 100Gbps AWS Direct Connect Offering

HERNDON, Va., August 31, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- EdgeConneX®, a pioneer in global Hyperlocal to Hyperscale Data Center Solutions, announces the deployment of Amazon Web Services (AWS) Direct Connect 100Gbps capability at the company's Portland Edge Data Center campus. An AWS Partner Network (APN) member since 2016, the EdgeConneX 100Gbps AWS Direct Connect service expands connection options from 1Gbps and 10Gbps to now include 100Gbps, enabling high availability and lower latency access to the largest, most data-intensive applications, such as augmented reality (AR)/virtual reality (VR), machine learning (ML), blockchain, Internet of Things (IoT), and more. Access to 100Gbps ports to AWS Direct Connect in the Portland Edge Data Center improves performance, cost, and security, while simultaneously enabling the most data-heavy workloads and functions to be implemented and managed most efficiently.

"As emerging data-heavy applications and technologies transition from the lab to the marketplace, access to those applications via traditional lower bandwidth port speeds simply isn't good enough," said Anton Radlein, General Manager, AWS Direct Connect, AWS. "Deploying AWS Direct Connect at 100Gbps at the EdgeConneX facility in Portland is essential to helping customers build data-heavy applications with increased flexibility, scalability, and reliability. We're excited to see the value it brings to our mutual customers."

"Access to 100Gbps ports directly to AWS Direct Connect from the Portland Edge Data Center campus is a service offering and customer experience game-changer for us," said Shannon Hulbert, CEO of Opus Interactive. "The ease of workload transport and scalability benefits alone allows Opus to build reliable interoperability into our enterprise cloud services offerings. Pair this with the ability to seamlessly provide our multi-cloud solutions while confidently addressing emerging tech workloads such as AI and ML, and our long-term service evolution looks amazing. We're thrilled with this latest news."

With AWS Direct Connect, companies can connect their IT infrastructure directly to AWS in The Portland Edge Data Center to establish a private connection to the cloud that can reduce costs, increase performance, and provide a more secure and consistent network experience.

"AWS Direct Connect 100Gbps on-ramps within the EdgeConneX Portland facility significantly expands opportunities for enterprises to scale their businesses and advance digital transformation initiatives in a more meaningful way," comments Aron Smith, VP Interconnection Product Management at EdgeConneX. "As one of only two APN members providing 100Gbps connectivity to AWS Direct Connect in the Oregon region, we understand the urgency to support this growing need and address the issues around data gravity and emerging application performance. Without it, digital transformation, application evolution, and enterprise advancement simply doesn't happen at the most optimal level. We're excited by the opportunities it affords our data center customers and the enterprises they serve."





For more information about EdgeConneX and its leading edge of network infrastructure solutions for expanding and improving access to data, content, and communications anywhere, anytime, at any scale, visit edgeconnex.com or email [email protected] .

About EdgeConneX

EdgeConneX provides a full range of data center solutions worldwide, from Hyperlocal to Hyperscale, from purpose-built to build-to-order, working closely with our customers to offer choice in location, scale and type of facility. Delivering flexibility, connectivity, proximity and value, EdgeConneX is a global leader in anytime, anywhere and any scale data center services for a diverse portfolio of industries, including Content, Cloud, Networks, Gaming, Automotive, SaaS, IoT, HPC, Security and more.

Empower Your Edge with EdgeConneX. For more information, please visit edgeconnex.com.

SOURCE EdgeConneX

Related Links

www.edgeconnex.com

