EdgeCore Digital Infrastructure Announces Development of Reno, Nevada Data Center Campus

Low latency connectivity to California and favorable power costs are drivers for regional expansion 

DENVER, Aug. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- EdgeCore Digital Infrastructure, a wholesale data center developer, owner, and operator, announced it has begun construction of its initial data center campus in metro Reno, Nevada. This first development will accommodate an on-site substation and two data centers totaling 1.5 million square feet of space and capable of supporting 216 MW of critical IT load. Completion is expected as early as late 2025.

EdgeCore Reno Data Center Campus
According to a June 2023 leasing report1 compiled by 451 Research, a part of S&P Global Market Intelligence, between 2022-2025 Reno is projected to be the fourth fastest growing data center market in the U.S. at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 15%. Data center development in Reno is being driven by its sub-three second latency to the Bay Area and low-cost utility power, including renewable energy options.

"The demand for data center space in California continues to outpace the availability of land and power, so Reno's location just 250 miles and three milliseconds away makes it an incredibly attractive option for the world's largest cloud and internet companies," said Clint Heiden, Chief Commercial Officer, EdgeCore. "Add to that a 30% lower total cost of ownership versus a comparable deployment in the Bay Area, and Reno simply must be considered by businesses searching for data center space near the west coast."

EdgeCore has completed an agreement with NV Energy for its campus near Reno with utility power being delivered to the site by H2 2025. Development of the substation has already begun and is also slated for completion in H2 2025.

"We are pleased to partner with EdgeCore in delivering energy to their new data center campus in the Tahoe Reno Industrial Center," said Tony Sanchez, NV Energy's executive vice president of business development and external affairs. "Our teams have worked closely to build the strategic infrastructure necessary for this important project. Our shared commitments to environmental respect and operational excellence, coupled with the renewable energy resources we have put into our energy mix in Nevada will provide lasting benefits for our mutual customers and the northern Nevada community."

To ensure EdgeCore's LEED campus makes the most efficient use of water possible, the company will employ a close-looped chilled water system that uses very little water to cool its facilities, and as such carries a benchmark water usage effectiveness (WUE) rating below .01 L/kWh.

As an added benefit for customers seeking network diversity and resiliency, EdgeCore has procured a unique 564-count fiber route in Reno, connecting this initial campus with the main exchange point located at 200 South Virginia in Reno.

In November 2022, EdgeCore was acquired by Partners Group, a leading global private markets firm, acting on behalf of its clients. Partners Group will invest up to USD $1.2 billion to fund the acquisition and buildout of existing and future data center sites. Today's development announcement near Reno, Nevada is the fourth of several development projects EdgeCore has begun in 2023, the first of which was announced in January for Silicon Valley, the second which was announced in March for Ashburn, Virginia, and the third which was announced in April for the greater Phoenix area.

About EdgeCore Digital Infrastructure

EdgeCore Digital Infrastructure serves the world's largest cloud, internet, and technology companies with both ready-for-occupancy and build-to-suit data center capacity supported by best-in-class service-delivery capabilities. Privately held and supported by committed equity to fund an initial aggregate amount of over USD $4 billion in development, EdgeCore supports customer requirements by proactively investing in land, power, and vertical development in key data center locations, and designing buildings that highlight density engineering and meet key performance specifications, safety metrics, and sustainability objectives. EdgeCore has four markets with power and shovel ready campuses, operational data center buildings, and the ability to expand investment into new markets. For more information, please visit edgecore.com.  

