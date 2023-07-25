EdgeCore Digital Infrastructure Appoints Clint Heiden as Chief Commercial Officer

Heiden joins EdgeCore to define and execute commercial strategy for continued business growth

DENVER, July 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- EdgeCore Digital Infrastructure, a global data center developer, owner, and operator, announced that it has appointed data center industry veteran Clint Heiden as its new Chief Commercial Officer (CCO). In this role, Heiden will ensure EdgeCore's go-to-market functions are aligned around the common goal of delivering certainty of execution for customers, partners, and investors.

Clint Heiden, EdgeCore Chief Commercial Officer
EdgeCore Digital Infrastructure serves the world's leading cloud, internet, and technology companies with high performance, sustainably designed, data center capacity supported by best-in-class service delivery capabilities.    

Heiden has held several previous executive leadership roles in the data century industry, most recently as Chief Revenue Officer at QTS Data Centers and Chief Commercial Officer of EdgeConneX, positions to which he applied his dynamic sales and marketing skillset to drive extensive growth for both companies. Prior to this, Heiden served as President of several telecommunications companies, including Sidera Networks and PAETEC, and was Executive VP, Worldwide Sales for Cable & Wireless America streamlining each company's go-to-market function, dramatically increasing revenue, and improving each brand's reputation. In his early career, Heiden was the VP, Global Markets at UUNET, driving exponential growth and playing a pivotal role in the company's highly successful IPO event.

"Joining EdgeCore is a true honor and presents an exciting opportunity to work amongst some of the industry's finest talent," said Heiden. "I look forward to doing my part in driving continued growth for the company, while ensuring EdgeCore maintains its exceptional culture and customer-first approach."

"In our industry, business development has taken on a much broader meaning, especially with hyperscale clients. Clint's global leadership experience in connecting the evolution of a brand to customer focused solutions will be critical to our success," said Lee Kestler, CEO of EdgeCore. "We are excited to publicly welcome him into his role and believe that our customers will benefit greatly from his expertise."

In November 2022, EdgeCore was acquired by Partners Group, a leading global private markets firm, acting on behalf of its clients. Heiden will support Partners Group's commitment to invest up to USD $1.2 billion to fund the acquisition and buildout of existing and future data center sites. EdgeCore is experiencing a busy year of development in key markets, having announced several projects thus far in 2023, including the groundbreaking of its Silicon Valley campus in January, the acquisition of land in Northern Virginia in March, and the expansion of its Mesa, Arizona campus in April.

About EdgeCore Digital Infrastructure

EdgeCore Digital Infrastructure serves the world's largest cloud, internet, and technology companies with both ready-for-occupancy and build-to-suit data center capacity supported by best-in-class service delivery capabilities. Privately held and supported by committed equity to fund an initial aggregate amount of over USD $4 billion in development, EdgeCore supports customer requirements by proactively investing in land, power, and vertical development in key data center locations, with building designs that meet key performance specifications, safety metrics, and sustainability objectives. EdgeCore has four markets with power and shovel ready campuses, operational data center buildings, and the ability to expand investment into new markets. For more information, please visit edgecore.com

