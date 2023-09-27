EdgeCore Digital Infrastructure Hires Bob Berlinsky to Lead All Facets of Construction for the Company

News provided by

EdgeCore Digital Infrastructure

27 Sep, 2023, 08:02 ET

Berlinsky brings over 20 years' experience in data center construction to further accelerate EdgeCore's growth in North America

DENVER, Sept. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- EdgeCore Digital Infrastructure, a wholesale data center developer, owner and operator, today announced the appointment of Bob Berlinsky to serve as Executive Vice President, reporting to the CEO. In his role, Berlinsky will be responsible for further developing strategic contracting, procurement and financial plans for the company's data center portfolio, and will play a key part in delivering the company's mission to construct data centers designed to enable high power density and enhanced energy efficiency.

Continue Reading
Bob Berlinsky, Executive Vice President, EdgeCore Digital Infrastructure
Bob Berlinsky, Executive Vice President, EdgeCore Digital Infrastructure

Prior to joining EdgeCore, Berlinsky was Executive Vice President at CloudHQ where he was responsible for creating the initial data center development capabilities for the start-up hyperscale provider. Prior to this, Berlinsky served as Senior Vice President at DuPont Fabros, a pioneering wholesale data center company, where he had primary responsibility for all budget and schedule activities for over two billion dollars of data center development. Earlier in his career, Berlinsky held construction management positions of increasing importance at AboveNet and at a major national construction firm.

"Bob Berlinsky is a key hire for EdgeCore," said Lee Kestler, EdgeCore CEO. "I know first-hand the deep institutional knowledge and expertise he brings to wholesale data center projects, and I am thrilled to welcome him to the EdgeCore team."

"Bob brings enthusiasm and an incredible track record of leadership in the complete lifecycle of construction projects at scale," said Clint Heiden, Chief Commercial Officer, EdgeCore. "His reputation and ability to execute with our construction partners solidifies the EdgeCore team as we ramp up multiple campuses across the country."

Berlinsky will be based in EdgeCore's northern Virginia office but will have an active presence in Silicon Valley as the company builds out its Santa Clara campus.

About EdgeCore Digital Infrastructure

EdgeCore Digital Infrastructure serves the world's largest cloud, internet, and technology companies with both ready-for-occupancy and build-to-suit data center capacity supported by best-in-class service-delivery capabilities. Privately held and supported by committed equity to fund an initial aggregate amount of over USD $4 billion in development, EdgeCore supports customer requirements by proactively investing in land, power, and vertical development in key data center locations, with buildings that highlight density engineering and meet key performance specifications, safety metrics, and sustainability objectives. EdgeCore has four markets with power and shovel ready campuses, operational data center buildings, and the ability to expand investment into new markets. For more information, please visit edgecore.com.

SOURCE EdgeCore Digital Infrastructure

Also from this source

EdgeCore Digital Infrastructure Partners with Zayo to Bring Dark Fiber Connectivity to Its 72MW Silicon Valley Campus

EdgeCore Digital Infrastructure Announces Development of Reno, Nevada Data Center Campus

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.