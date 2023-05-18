EdgeCore Digital Infrastructure Hires Tenured Chief Legal Officer with Deep Data Center Expertise

EdgeCore Digital Infrastructure

18 May, 2023

John Bean brings 16 years' experience working with data center related transactions and agreements to further accelerate EdgeCore's growth in wholesale market

DENVER, May 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- EdgeCore Digital Infrastructure, a wholesale data center developer, owner and operator, today announced the appointment of John Bean to serve as Chief Legal Officer. In his role, Bean will be responsible for setting and leading the strategic direction for the legal and corporate governance function at EdgeCore and will play a key part in supporting the company's mission to serve the world's largest cloud, internet, and technology companies.

John Bean named new Chief Legal Officer at EdgeCore Digital Infrastructure
Bean joins EdgeCore following nearly six years as Vice President and Associate General Counsel at Digital Realty and nearly seven years in the same role at DuPont Fabros Technology where he oversaw a high-performing team of in-house commercial attorneys; negotiated a wide variety of technology and real estate agreements, including data center leasing and licensing transactions, acquisition and disposition of real property for development of data centers, renewable power transactions and joint venture agreements; and managed litigation and regulatory issues. Prior to this, John worked in private practice at the law firm Cooley LLP, where he was a Senior Associate Attorney in the real estate transactions group.

Over the past 16 years, John has developed an intimate understanding of the critical nuances associated with successfully negotiating and closing data center development and leasing transactions and has cultivated a unique set of advisory skills that enable straightforward negotiations.

"We are thrilled to welcome John to EdgeCore," said Lee Kestler, EdgeCore CEO. "Through the negotiation of hundreds of data center contracts with some of the largest companies in the world, John has established the rare capability to make complex negotiations simple, transparent, and efficient. The value he brings to EdgeCore will be immeasurable for our customers."

"I couldn't be more excited to join EdgeCore and to have the opportunity to work with such a talented group of people", said John Bean. "I am committed to utilizing my knowledge and experience to help drive growth for the Company while simultaneously doing my part to ensure EdgeCore is easy to do business with."

About EdgeCore Digital Infrastructure

EdgeCore Digital Infrastructure serves the world's largest cloud, internet, and technology companies with both ready-for-occupancy and build-to-suit data center capacity supported by best-in-class service-delivery capabilities. Privately held and supported by committed equity to fund an initial aggregate amount of over USD $4 billion in development, EdgeCore supports customer requirements by proactively investing in land, power, and vertical development in key data center locations, with building designs that meet key performance specifications, safety metrics, and sustainability objectives. EdgeCore has four markets with power and shovel ready campuses, operational data center buildings, and the ability to expand investment into new markets. For more information, please visit edgecore.com.

