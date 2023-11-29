EdgeCore Digital Infrastructure Hires William Jabjiniak to Lead National Community Engagement

EdgeCore Digital Infrastructure

29 Nov, 2023, 08:00 ET

Jabjiniak brings over 30 years' experience in public service and economic development to establish mutually beneficial relationships within current and future EdgeCore markets

DENVER, Nov. 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- EdgeCore Digital Infrastructure, a wholesale data center developer, owner and operator, today announced the appointment of William "Bill" Jabjiniak as Senior Vice President of National Community Engagement. In his role, Jabjiniak will be responsible for community engagement programs nationwide for both existing EdgeCore data center markets and prospective new markets with the goal of collaboratively supporting the key issues held by various communities and local governments in which EdgeCore does business. 

Bill Jabjiniak, SVP of National Community Engagement at EdgeCore Digital Infrastructure
Prior to joining EdgeCore, Bill served as Director of Economic Development for the City of Mesa, Arizona for 16 years, where he focused on business attraction, retention and expansion, redevelopment, and revitalization programs to grow the local economy and expand industries of opportunity like healthcare, education, and aerospace. During his tenure at Mesa's Office of Economic Development, Bill led his team to create and retain over 29,000 jobs, landed more than 421 projects, and generated $14.4 billion of capital investment for the city. 

"We've had the pleasure of working with Bill in his position within the City of Mesa and have seen firsthand how his deep expertise in local government can add tremendous value and foster positive relationships throughout a community," said Clint Heiden, Chief Commercial Officer, EdgeCore. "Bill's reputation in the Phoenix Metro Area and across the country is a testament to his passion and dedication to local communities and we couldn't be happier to have him join the EdgeCore team."

"EdgeCore has a great reputation in the industry and is committed to building positive, lasting relationships throughout the communities in its active and prospective markets," said Bill Jabjiniak, SVP of National Community Engagement, EdgeCore. "I look forward to being an integral part of this high-performing team."

Prior to the City of Mesa, Jabjiniak served as Director of Economic Development for the City of Richmond, Virginia and served as Destination Manchester Coordinator in the Office of the Mayor for the City of Manchester, New Hampshire. His career spans over 30 years and has included multiple accolades for public service and community leadership.

About EdgeCore Digital Infrastructure

EdgeCore Digital Infrastructure serves the world's largest cloud, internet, and technology companies with both ready-for-occupancy and build-to-suit data center capacity supported by best-in-class service-delivery capabilities. Privately held and supported by committed equity to fund an initial aggregate amount of over USD $4 billion in development, EdgeCore supports customer requirements by proactively investing in land, power, and vertical development in key data center locations, with buildings that highlight density engineering and meet key performance specifications, safety metrics, and sustainability objectives. EdgeCore has four markets with power and shovel ready campuses, operational data center buildings, and the ability to expand investment into new markets. For more information, please visit edgecore.com.

