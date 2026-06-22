EdgeCore's Clint Heiden Confirmed to Speak at TCW LIVE! Panel on the Future of AI Infrastructure

Veteran data center executive joins industry leaders to discuss the evolving competitive landscape for AI-driven digital infrastructure

BOSTON and LEESBURG, Va., June 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Connectbase and InterGlobix are pleased to announce that Clint Heiden, Chief Commercial Officer of EdgeCore Digital Infrastructure, has been confirmed as a featured speaker at TCW LIVE!, where he will participate in a discussion examining the unprecedented demand for AI infrastructure and its impact on the digital infrastructure ecosystem.

Heiden will join the panel discussion, "The New Digital Infrastructure Arms Race for AI Compute: Data Center Providers, Hyperscalers, and Neocloud Providers," taking place on Wednesday, September 9, 2026. Current confirmed speakers for this panel include Dr. Sanjay Basu, Senior Director of GPU & Gen AI Solutions & Services – Cloud Engineering at Oracle, and Vinay Nagpal, CEO of IG Group.

As Chief Commercial Officer, Heiden is responsible for aligning EdgeCore's go-to-market strategy around the delivery of large-scale, high-density infrastructure solutions for hyperscale and cloud customers. With nearly 30 years of leadership experience across the data center and telecommunications sectors, including senior executive roles at QTS Data Centers, EdgeConneX, Sidera Networks, PAETEC, Cable & Wireless America, and UUNET, Heiden brings a unique perspective on the convergence of infrastructure, connectivity, and customer demand. Heiden is also the founder of the Internet Ecosystem Innovation Committee (IEIC), chaired by Dr. Vint Cerf, Google's Chief Internet Evangelist.

"The AI revolution is fundamentally changing how digital infrastructure is planned, deployed, and scaled," said Clint Heiden, Chief Commercial Officer, EdgeCore Digital Infrastructure. "Today's infrastructure decisions are increasingly driven by access to power, connectivity, speed-to-market, and the ability to support high-density AI workloads at scale. As demand continues to accelerate, collaboration across the digital infrastructure ecosystem will be critical to ensuring organizations can meet both current and future compute requirements. I look forward to sharing perspectives on how the industry is adapting to this new era of infrastructure growth."

Jasmine Bedi, CEO & Co-Founder of InterGlobix, commented, "Clint's extensive experience across both the data center and telecommunications sectors makes him an outstanding addition to this panel. As AI reshapes infrastructure priorities worldwide, his perspective on hyperscale growth, customer requirements, and market evolution will provide valuable insights for attendees seeking to understand where the industry is headed and how infrastructure providers are positioning themselves for the next wave of demand."

Ben Edmond, CEO & Founder of Connectbase, added, "The conversations taking place at TCW LIVE! are focused on the real-world challenges and opportunities emerging from the rapid growth of AI. Clint brings decades of experience helping organizations scale infrastructure businesses and meet evolving customer needs. His expertise will contribute significantly to a discussion that is highly relevant to infrastructure operators, technology providers, enterprises, and investors alike."

The panel will explore how surging demand for GPU clusters, low-latency networking, and purpose-built AI infrastructure is driving a historic wave of investment across the digital infrastructure landscape. Topics will include power procurement, site selection, cooling innovation, connectivity requirements, hyperscaler expansion, the rise of neocloud providers, and the evolving partnerships required to support next-generation AI workloads.

The discussion will be moderated by Vinay Nagpal, CEO of IG Group, a recognized leader within the global digital infrastructure industry. Through his work across industry advisory, thought leadership initiatives, media, and ecosystem development, Nagpal has helped facilitate strategic conversations among executives spanning data centers, connectivity, cloud, subsea networks, and emerging infrastructure sectors. His extensive industry relationships and experience bringing together diverse stakeholders will help drive a dynamic and insightful discussion.

TCW LIVE! brings together leaders from across the connectivity, cloud, and digital infrastructure ecosystem to explore the technologies, partnerships, and market developments shaping the future of global connectivity and AI infrastructure.

For more information about TCW LIVE!, visit www.connectbase.com/tcwlive.

About InterGlobix InterGlobix is the global platform for digital infrastructure, connectivity, and AI — uniting the leaders, organizations, and innovators defining the industry's future through media, events, and strategic communications. Purpose-built for data centers, connectivity providers, hyperscalers, neocloud providers, and the broader digital infrastructure ecosystem, InterGlobix delivers a focused suite of media and engagement services — including InterGlobix Magazine, Event Collaboration Services, News Embargo & Digital Marketing, and Thought Leadership Voices — designed to amplify visibility, establish authority, and cultivate the industry relationships that drive real impact. Visit InterGlobix at interglobix.com and follow us on LinkedIn at linkedin.com/company/interglobix/

About Connectbase

Connectbase is the Operating System for Connected Commerce, transforming how the connected world transacts. Built on trusted, location-based intelligence and automated workflows, the Connected World Platform enables buyers, sellers, and channel partners to digitize the entire connectivity lifecycle—from discovery to order—across billions of serviceable locations. Connectbase powers automation, intelligence, and monetization across the global connectivity and AI infrastructure ecosystem. Visit Connectbase at connectbase.com and follow us on LinkedIn at linkedin.com/company/connectbase-us/

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SOURCE Connectbase