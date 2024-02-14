EdgeCortix Joins Japan's Acquisition, Technology & Logistics Agency's Singapore Airshow Booth Showcasing Japanese Tech Innovations

The Agency, part of Japan's Defense Ministry, will display a number of promising air and defense technologies developed by Japanese companies at the influential event this year

TOKYO, Feb. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- EdgeCortix, the Japan-based fabless semiconductor company focused on energy-efficient AI processing, announced today that the Acquisitions, Technology and Logistics Agency (ATLA), Japan Ministry of Defense, will include the groundbreaking edge AI startup alongside an elite group of leading Japanese companies to represent Japan's air and defense innovation landscape at ATLA's booth at the Singapore Airshow to be held February 20 – 25.

EdgeCortix SAKURA-I Low Profile Board

The Singapore Airshow is one of the largest and most influential shows of its kind in the world, and the largest in Asia, seeing as many as 50,000 attendees per biennial show. Over 1,000 companies from 50 countries are expected to participate in the 2024 show.

EdgeCortix's flagship product, the SAKURA-I chip, will be featured among a small handful of influential Japanese innovations at the booth. SAKURA-I is a dedicated co-processor that delivers high compute efficiency and low latency for artificial intelligence (AI) workloads that are carried out "at the edge", where the data is collected and mission critical decisions need to be made – far away from a datacenter. SAKURA-I delivers orders of magnitude better energy efficiency and processing speed than conventional semiconductors (ex: GPUs & CPUs), while drastically reducing operating costs for end users.

Civilian transportation and aviation, as well as the international defense and aerospace sectors, are increasingly looking to AI solutions to make travel safer and more convenient, borders more secure, and regions more stable, all while putting human operators in less danger. By necessity, critical AI operations in these sectors will be carried out "at the edge."

"EdgeCortix's SAKURA-I chip, with its small form factor and high efficiency, is proving a crucial tool in edge computing in defense and aerospace sectors, which EdgeCortix predicts will increasingly rely on software-driven hardware solutions to achieve their tasks going forward," says Sakyasingha Dasgupta, CEO and Founder of EdgeCortix. "We are honored to be featured in ATLA's booth representing Japanese innovation at the Singapore Airshow and are proud to stand shoulder-to-shoulder with such elite companies at the show."

Through the Singapore Airshow 2024, ATLA will carry forward with the transfer of defense equipment and technology by demonstrating the advanced technological capabilities of Japan in joint public and private efforts, including those of EdgeCortix.

About EdgeCortix:

Pioneering the future of the connected intelligent edge, EdgeCortix was founded in 2019 with R&D headquarters in Tokyo, Japan as a fabless semiconductor company focused on energy-efficient AI processing. Taking a software-first approach, EdgeCortix patented its "hardware and software co-exploration," system, using it to design an artificial intelligence specific runtime reconfigurable processor from the ground up. Shipping its software and hardware products to customers globally, the company is geared towards positively disrupting the rapidly growing edge AI hardware space across defense, aerospace, smart cities, industry 4.0, autonomous vehicles and robotics. www.edgecortix.com

