Edged Data Centers Continues Rapid North American Expansion with New Ultra-Efficient, Sustainable Data Center in New Albany, Ohio

NEW YORK, Aug. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Edged Energy announced today it will be expanding its North American portfolio with a new world-class facility in New Albany, Ohio, the highly sought-after tech region known as the Silicon Heartland. Edged Columbus will be built for high-density Artificial Intelligence (AI) workloads and equipped with advanced waterless cooling and ultra-efficient energy systems. Construction is underway and expected to be complete in July 2025.

Edged Columbus is located close to downtown and features 24 MW of critical capacity, ultra-efficient energy systems and waterless cooling technology designed to support the intense demands of generative AI and advanced computing. The state-of-the-art campus joins a growing number of Edged data centers across the US and Europe.

Strategically located at 6525 New Albany Road East, less than 20 minutes from Downtown Columbus, the sustainable data center will provide 24 MW of critical capacity, conserve local water resources and dramatically reduce energy usage. At a time of growing water scarcity when portions of Ohio are already in severe drought, Edged Columbus is expected to save nearly 95 million gallons of water each year compared to conventional data centers and deliver industry-leading energy efficiency (average Power Usage Effectiveness (PUE) of 1.15 portfolio-wide).

"We are on a mission to build data centers for positive impact. We are thrilled to be partnering with the New Albany community to support their thriving digital economy in a way that is sustainable and conserves precious local resources. Our highly differentiated platform of technologies is optimized for energy efficiency, water conservation and top-tier performance," said Bryant Farland, Chief Executive Officer for Edged.

Ohio is quickly becoming an established cloud computing hub, boasting a deep talent pool and exceptional fiber connectivity, with high-speed connections from coast to coast.

"Data centers are key assets to the New Albany community, allowing us to diversify the types of companies within our business portfolio," said New Albany Mayor Sloan Spalding. "With Edged Data Center's impressive track record of reducing energy and water consumption in addition to investing in local schools, the company's values closely align with our community pillars of environmental sustainability and lifelong learning. I believe Edged will be a perfect fit for New Albany, and I look forward to their involvement in the community."

The Edged facility in Columbus will be outfitted with the ThermalWorks waterless cooling system, designed to support the intense demands of generative AI and advanced computing. The modular system supports densities of up to 70 kW per rack with air cooling and 200 kW per rack with plug-and-play liquid cooling integration. Unlike other waterless cooling solutions, this advanced technology is ultra-efficient, which helps Edged dramatically reduce energy overhead by 74% compared with the global average PUE of 1.58 reported by the Uptime Institute.

Edged is a subsidiary of Endeavour with nearly a dozen new data centers operating or under construction across Europe and North America and a gigawatt-scale project pipeline. Edged Columbus will join a growing network of data centers currently under construction across the U.S., including in Atlanta, Chicago, Kansas City, Dallas and Phoenix.

Edged Energy is a vertically integrated global platform of on-demand data centers. Its operations are designed to be carbon and water neutral. Edged Energy is an Endeavour company.

Endeavour is an innovation platform that builds sustainable infrastructure companies to make clean water and renewable energy affordable and accessible to all.

