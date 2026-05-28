Edged US Announces Nearly $2 Billion in Year-to-Date Financing to Accelerate Growth Across Strategic U.S. Markets

$1.3 billion Senior Secured Notes offering marks the first bond offering of its kind in the data center sector to support the simultaneous development of multiple sites serving different customers

NEW YORK, May 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Edged US today announced it has secured nearly $2 billion in cumulative financing year-to-date, accelerating the company's expansion of sustainable, AI-ready digital infrastructure across key U.S. markets in Atlanta, Chicago and Council Bluffs.

The Edged Atlanta campus is one of two large-scale build-to-suit Edged data centers under long-term leases that are supported by the Senior Secured Note offering. Edged Atlanta delivers 169 MW of critical IT capacity purpose-built for AI training and inference at scale.

Central to this milestone is the successful pricing of a $1.3 billion Senior Secured Notes offering in April 2026 – the first bond offering of its kind to support the simultaneous development of multiple sites serving different customers. The offering supports the development of two large-scale build-to-suit data centers at the Edged campuses in Atlanta and Chicago under long-term leases. Morgan Stanley served as Lead Left Bookrunner.

The year-to-date financing execution also includes a construction loan supporting the continued development of Edged US' 200 MW campus in Council Bluffs, Iowa, with TD Securities and Crédit Agricole CIB serving as Coordinating Lead Arrangers.

"Demand for high-performance digital infrastructure continues to accelerate at an unprecedented pace, and this financing momentum positions us to move quickly and strategically alongside our customers," said Bryant Farland, Chief Executive Officer of Edged US. "We are proud to continue expanding our platform with infrastructure designed to support the next generation of AI and cloud growth while remaining deeply committed to efficiency, sustainability, and responsible long-term development."

The milestone reflects strong market confidence in Edged US' differentiated approach to digital infrastructure, which combines ultra-efficient design, waterless cooling technology, and scalable deployment capabilities purpose-built for AI training and inference workloads. The company's ThermalWorks cooling technology consumes zero water in daily operations, and its data centers deliver a targeted design PUE of 1.15 portfolio-wide with liquid-to-chip cooling capabilities for next-generation compute environments.

Edged US continues to expand its footprint in strategic metro markets across North America, with operational and in-development campuses spanning Atlanta, Chicago, Columbus, Council Bluffs, Dallas, Des Moines, Kansas City, and Phoenix.

"As the market continues evolving, customers increasingly need partners that can deliver capacity quickly, efficiently, and responsibly," added Farland. "This financing milestone underscores confidence in our ability to execute and continue building the infrastructure that powers the future of the digital economy."

About Edged US

Edged US develops and operates ultra-efficient, AI-ready data centers for hyperscalers, technology providers, and large enterprises across major U.S. markets. With a gigawatt-scale platform expanding across North America, Edged US provides scalable, sustainable infrastructure that meets today's AI demand and tomorrow's growth. For more information, visit www.edged.us.

SOURCE Edged