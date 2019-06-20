EdgeFive Group® Announces Expansion of Leadership Team

SALT LAKE CITY, June 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- EdgeFive Group® announced the addition of Mallory Sass as Head of Marketing for the company. This exciting addition allows EdgeFive Group to further expand its product and service offerings into new markets.

Ms. Sass most recently moved from the San Francisco Bay Area where she spent the last 10 years helping companies cultivate marketing teams to scale, build brand credibility and drive pipeline. With a proven track record in mergers and acquisitions (M&A) as well as initial public offering (IPO) experience—Ms. Sass brings Bay Area tech industry knowledge to the growing tech market in Utah.

"Mallory's background in live event production combined with her success in launching and managing software products is a powerful combination—which makes her the perfect fit for our company," said Jesse Carrillo, Partner at EdgeFive Group. "It's no secret that Utah's tech industry grew twice as fast as the national average—according to a recent study conducted by the Kem C. Gardner Policy Institute. While the tech market continues to experience unprecedented growth in Utah—we need to attract talent and experience to match that growth. We are honored to have Mallory on our team as she brings extensive marketing intelligence from the birthplace of tech to the table here in Utah."

EdgeFive Group is the first fully-integrated, turnkey event production provider in Utah. Built on the unparalleled experience, expertise and immense growth of Corporate Staging Resources (CSR) over the last 50 years—EdgeFive Group was created to meet the tremendous demand for global expansion. In addition to EdgeFive Group's turnkey event production service offerings; EdgeFive Group recently launched EdgeFive Predict®, the industry's only end-to-end software solution for bringing siloed event data together into a single system of record.

"I am thrilled to be able to bring my Bay Area tech industry experience to the EdgeFive family," said Mallory Sass, Head of Marketing at EdgeFive Group. "I have spent my entire career helping companies build and launch brands and I finally feel that the culmination of my experience is perfectly poised to guide EdgeFive Group into the next phase of growth. EdgeFive Group is at an exciting and pivotal point in their upward trajectory and I couldn't be more excited to be part of such a talented and innovative team"

