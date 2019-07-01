EdgeFive Group® Announces Expansion of Product Portfolio with the EdgeFive Labor Guarantee™

SALT LAKE CITY, July 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- EdgeFive Group® announced the industry's first and only event labor guarantee. Event labor costs are often overbilled by event production companies under the guise of only billing a labor estimate upfront (prior to the event) and later billing actual, higher, costs—surprising event owners with 'unforeseen' charges. With the event complete and little to no leverage, the event owner is forced to pay the overages.

EdgeFive Group provides fixed event labor rates to clients through the EdgeFive Labor Guarantee™. Working closely with the International Alliance of Theatrical Stage Employees (IATSE), EdgeFive Group has secured exclusive labor pricing nationwide. This allows EdgeFive Group to guarantee labor pricing in any city—regardless of the labor force (Union or non-Union). With the EdgeFive Labor Guarantee, clients immediately see a minimum of a 5-10% cost reduction without compromising quality or service.

"We are so excited to be able to share what we have been working on with the EdgeFive Labor Guarantee with our clients," said Jesse Carrillo, Partner at EdgeFive Group. "We conducted an extensive survey to understand what event owners struggled with to ensure we built products and services that contribute to the success of our clients. We recently published our findings in a side-by-side event labor cost comparison for Las Vegas, Nevada. The results were shocking. With the EdgeFive Labor Guarantee, we are able to offer a savings of 40% on labor costs alone. We want to help event owners understand how to utilize their budget in the best interest of their event and not their vendors."

Details of the recently released side-by-side event labor cost comparison for Las Vegas, Nevada are available on EdgeFive Group's website.

EdgeFive Group will be at CVENT Connect in Las Vegas, Nevada July 8-11, 2019. Email EdgeFive event experts to schedule a meeting to learn more about the EdgeFive Labor Guarantee™.

About EdgeFive Group®

As the industry-leader in turnkey event production, EdgeFive's mission is to deliver the highest quality products, services and experiences to our clients. Being part of the EdgeFive family ensures you never have to question what you are paying for; you get exclusive access to our approved vendor network and you never overpay. www.edgefivegroup.com

