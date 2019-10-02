EdgeFive Group® Announces Strategic Partnership with Skyline Exhibits Bay Area to Expand Tradeshow, Pop-Up Retail Environment and Experiential Marketing Capabilities

SALT LAKE CITY, Oct. 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- EdgeFive Group® announced the addition of Skyline Exhibits Bay Area to its Preferred Partner Network. This partnership enables EdgeFive Group to expand its current portfolio of event services and products to meet the growing demand for innovative experiential marketing solutions.

Skyline Exhibits Bay Area is a full-service exhibit design and experiential marketing firm that builds branded environments for every type of event, exhibition and experience. With 120 offices throughout the U.S. and another 36 international locations—Skyline Exhibits is able to reduce costs and potential shipping delays as a local Skyline office is always within reach. By partnering with Skyline Exhibits Bay Area, EdgeFive Group will leverage the following key capabilities:

Comprehensive conceptual design

3D modeling/CAD

Graphic design & production preparation

Printing, fabrication, assembly and installation

Shipping, logistics and freight management

Onsite management and support

"Becoming part of the EdgeFive Group Preferred Partner Network is an exciting opportunity for Skyline Exhibits Bay Area as it allows us to showcase our extensive experience in creating fully branded and interactive experiences while expanding into new industries," said Jessica Orias, Exhibit Consultant at Skyline Exhibits Bay Area. "Simply put, EdgeFive Group are experts at what they do and are a pleasure to work with. We look forward to creating immersive experiences for EdgeFive Group clients around the world."

According to an article published by Forbes earlier this year, Statista conducted a survey on live event trends of which 74% of surveyed respondents, 'say they are more likely to purchase products promoted via branded events, and the same percentage felt more positive about brands and products after an experiential interaction.'

"This partnership is key to the growth and success of EdgeFive Group as we are always looking ahead to where the live event industry is trending," said Jesse Carrillo, Partner at EdgeFive Group. "We are so excited to cultivate this relationship with Skyline Exhibits Bay Area as it provides our clients access to a unique set of experiential marketing solutions to help engage their customers. Skyline Exhibits Bay Area brings unmatched experience and global reach—we are thrilled to welcome them to our Preferred Partner Network."

EdgeFive Group and Skyline Exhibits Bay Area are collaborating on ThoughtSpot's Beyond 2019 conference in Dallas, Texas from October 15-17, 2019.

About EdgeFive Group®

As the industry-leader in turnkey event production, EdgeFive's mission is to deliver the highest quality products, services and experiences to our clients. Being part of the EdgeFive family ensures you never have to question what you are paying for; you get exclusive access to our approved vendor network and you never overpay. www.edgefivegroup.com

About Skyline Exhibits Bay Area

Skyline Exhibits Bay Area is an innovative builder of event and trade show exhibits. Our design services also offers rental solutions for corporate events & brand activations. Adding to our list of capabilities, we work on dedicated marketing campaigns while our customer service is unmatched in the industry. Being more than a trade show booth company, we are your brand marketing partner with a commitment to execution that delivers predictive performance and dramatic results. While being in the heart of Silicon Valley, we also have rental fulfillment and graphic production strategically located on the West and East Coast & Mid West. We support local labor with crews in most major cities domestically and/or global.

