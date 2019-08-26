Edgehill Endowment Partners, Leading Endowment and Foundation Investment Manager, Hires Jason Raiti

NEW HAVEN, Conn., Aug. 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Edgehill Endowment Partners, a leading investment manager for endowments and foundations, today announced that Jason Raiti has joined the firm as a Partner. A highly experienced investment professional, he will play a key role in the firm's investment research and strategy.

For the past three years, Mr. Raiti was Chief Investment Officer for the $389 million endowment at Choate Rosemary Hall, a top quartile performing endowment. Previously, he was a senior investment official at Eastman Kodak and the Wesleyan University Investment Office.

"Jason's broad experience and superb track record with private and public institutions will serve our clients well," said Nina Scherago, co-founder and managing partner of Edgehill. "His skills in asset allocation, portfolio design, and manager selection across a range of asset classes are the qualities that will deliver results for our clients and enable the firm to continue its growth in the years to come," said Ellen Shuman, co-founder and managing partner of Edgehill.

Jason Raiti said, "Edgehill has developed an excellent reputation for serving the investment needs of mission-driven institutions, providing them with the insight, expertise and service typically reserved for large institutions. I am looking forward to working with the Edgehill team to serve existing clients and expand their capabilities to more institutions."

About Edgehill

Edgehill Endowment Partners does just one thing — invests entire endowments on a discretionary basis for a small number of mission-driven institutions. Edgehill partners with each client to pursue superior investment performance, advance best practices, and provide comprehensive back-office support. Edgehill works exclusively with nonprofit institutions, including colleges, secondary schools, foundations, research institutes, libraries, museums and other cultural organizations. Founded in 2013, the firm had assets under management of $1.8 billion as of June 30, 2019.

