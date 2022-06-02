EdgeIQ Adds VP of Solution Architecture & Delivery and VP of Marketing & Business Development to Executive Team

Expanded leadership team will help scale customer and market-facing operations as company growth surges

BOSTON , June 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- EdgeIQ, The DeviceOps Platform for the Connected Product Economy, announces today that it has hired two seasoned technology executives to help lead go-to-market efforts for the company as growth hits an all-time high. The new hires include:

Jonathan Greenwood - Vice President of Solution Architecture & Delivery

Prior to leading the solution architecture and delivery team at EdgeIQ, Jonathan spent over 20 years as a leader in the technology industry, most notably within connected products and IoT. His various leadership roles predominantly centered around building best-in-class customer success teams in the IoT sector. Jonathan has experience collaborating with and supporting customers throughout their entire journey with an organization, from presales solution engineering to post-sales customer success and growth. Jonathan's background in enterprise software, hardware and connectivity brings a unique perspective to helping customers succeed and scale.

"EdgeIQ is addressing some of the most critical issues plaguing the connected product industry, specifically those related to the lifecycle management of connected products in the market and the associated, complex orchestration workflows," states Greenwood. "I'm looking forward to helping our customers accelerate and scale their connected product strategies."

Michael Collins - Vice President of Marketing & Business Development

Prior to leading the marketing team at EdgeIQ, Michael served in several marketing leadership roles in his 10+ year career within the technology industry. His background spans a variety of markets, from cybersecurity and enterprise search to master data management and telecommunications technology platforms. Michael brings a unique skill set through his experience operating in and leading all facets of a B2B SaaS marketing organization focused on acquiring, retaining, and growing clients. These capabilities span product marketing, content marketing, demand generation, analyst relations, public relations, and business development.

"EdgeIQ is uniquely positioned to help our customers succeed in their journey to create a clear, digital representation of their physical, connected products and orchestrate a variety of mission-critical activities with the devices themselves," comments Collins. "The opportunity to establish EdgeIQ as the unmatched DeviceOps platform for Connected Products and help guide our customers as they travel on their own digital journeys is the most exciting part of this role."

"Jonathan and Michael bring both the expertise and the energy needed to help EdgeIQ achieve breakout scale and help us grow the Connected Product Economy," stated Michael Campbell, CEO of EdgeIQ. "These two leaders have both been part of establishing and growing major enterprise technology categories. Our customers and other stakeholders will benefit enormously from their contributions and I'm thrilled to partner with them."

About EdgeIQ

EdgeIQ is the DeviceOps platform for the Connected Product Economy. The SaaS-based offering helps organizations simplify and scale the entire DeviceOps lifecycle, from management of devices, users / organizations, software, and their data to higher value requirements such as integration and orchestration. Visit EdgeIQ at https://www.edgeiq.ai/ or follow us on LinkedIn at https://www.linkedin.com/company/edgeiq

